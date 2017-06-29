Microsoft launches latest Surface Pro on Taiwan market

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Software giant Microsoft Corp yesterday launched the latest generation of its two-in-one convertible notebook the Surface Pro in Taiwan.

“We are confident that the new Surface Pro will receive a strong market response in Taiwan,” Microsoft Taiwan general manger Steven Shaw (邵光華) told a news conference after a product launch event in Taipei.

This is the fifth-generation of Microsoft’s two-in-one Surface Pro since 2012.

Shaw said there was a lot of “noise” in the notebook computer market when Microsoft first introduced the Surface Pro, but the better-than-expected response from consumers over the years proved that Microsoft was on the right path.

Instead of naming the new product the Surface Pro 5, Shaw said Microsoft decided to eliminate the number as of this year because the notebook has a loyal and large consumer base worldwide who closely follow Microsoft’s product launch information.

Given the robust local sales record for previous generations of the Surface Pro, the company believes the latest generation model will be welcomed by both consumers and businesses.

“We have prepared sufficient units of the Surface Pro to ensure smooth supply in the Taiwanese market,” he added.

Surface Pro, which runs the Window 10 Pro operating system, is priced between NT$25,888 and NT$86,888.

The new Surface Pen, priced at NT$3,490, would not be available in Taiwan until the middle of August, while Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, the keyboard that features Alcantara material, is to hit the shelves in the middle of next month with a price of NT$5,590, Microsoft said.