Staff writer, with CNA

GOVERNMENT

Uber payments withheld

The Administrative Enforcement Agency on Friday ordered 33 credit-card-issuing banks to withhold payments collected on behalf of Uber Technologies Inc in a compulsory execution of back fines and taxes owed by the US-based ride-sharing service. Banks that oppose the order can file a dissent with the agency’s Taipei office detailing their reasons, it said. Outstanding fines and taxes owed by Uber stand at NT$1.06 billion (US$34.87 million) after more than NT$10 million was confiscated from Uber’s bank accounts in March, the agency said.

AUTOMAKERS

RAC may export to Japan

Taiwanese-made electric buses might enter the Japanese market next year, electric vehicle manufacturer RAC Electric Vehicles Inc (華德動能) said. The firm in April signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp as part of a deal to export RAC’s buses to Northeast Asia. RAC on Friday said the buses are likely to be first introduced in Okinawa next year. The company said it has also signed an MOU with a firm in China’s Shandong Province to export electric bus parts to China in the second half of this year.

ELECTRONICS

Vive on Steam summer sale

HTC Corp (宏達電) on Friday said that it is offering a discount on its virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive. The company has joined forces with the Steam online distribution platform to mark down the Vive’s price during the online firm’s summer sale, it said. The sale started at 1am on Friday and is to run through 1am on Thursday next week. Steam users can purchase the Vive for NT$26,788 (US$881), instead of its original price of NT$28,288, HTC said.