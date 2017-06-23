Jobless rate falls to 3.66%, lowest level in two years

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.66 percent last month, the lowest in 24 months as fewer people lost their jobs to downsizing or closures, despite a modest gain in the number of people who quit their job, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said in a report yesterday.

The figure might take a mild upturn this month and climb higher through the summer vacation due to new graduates and part-time workers entering the jobs market, the DGBAS said.

“Firms in different sectors keep payrolls steady amid a stable economy,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The situation might continue to improve with the advent of the high-sales season for electronics components, Pan said.

Global technology brands tend to launch new products in the autumn, benefiting electronics components makers in their global supply chain.

Taiwan is home to the world’s major contract chipmakers, chip designers and suppliers of camera lenses, touch panels and other devices used in smartphones, laptops, and Internet of Things applications.

The jobless rate after seasonal adjustment stood at 3.79 percent, up 0.01 percentage points from a month earlier, the DGBAS report said.

There were 431,000 people unemployed, a decrease of 1,000 compared with April, the report said.

The number of people who lost their jobs to downsizing, closures and temporary hiring dropped by about 1,000 each, while the number of people who resigned rose by 1,000, it said.

Unemployment was highest among people with a university degree or higher (4.47 percent), followed by people with a “junior college” education (3.92 percent) and people with a high-school education (3.7 percent). The rate was lowest among people who only finished junior-high school (2.85 percent), the report said.

By demographic breakdown, people in the 15-to-24 age bracket had the highest unemployment rate (11.49 percent), followed by the 25-to-29 group (6.53 percent), the report said.

For the first five months, the jobless rate averaged 3.75 percent, lower than 3.88 percent in the same period last year, it said.

In related news, total monthly wages — including take-home salaries, bonuses and overtime pay — averaged NT$44,359 (US$1,457) in April, a 1.83 percent increase from the same month last year, the DGBAS said in a separate report.

Regular take-home wages averaged NT$39,826 in April, a 1.49 percent gain from a year earlier, the report showed.

For the first four months of the year, the headline monthly take-home wage rose 1.55 percent to a record NT$39,662, it said, adding that the real increase eased to 0.94 percent after factoring in 0.6 percent inflation.