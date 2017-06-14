Toshiba’s 2015 scandal lawsuits total US$900m

AFP, TOKYO

Toshiba Corp yesterday said it is had been hit with two dozen lawsuits demanding more than US$900 million in damages from a 2015 profit-padding scandal that badly damaged its reputation and shredded its share price.

The eye-popping total was revealed in a statement to announce a new lawsuit had been filed against one of Japan’s best-known companies totaling ￥43.9 billion (US$399 million).

Including the latest action filed this week, Toshiba said it was facing 26 separate legal claims for a total of ￥108.4 billion.

The lawsuits involve individuals and institutional investors.

They are seeking damages after Toshiba’s share price tanked about 40 percent in the wake of the revelations two years ago that top executives had pressured underlings to cover up weak results after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Top executives complained of “shameful results” that could not be made public, and a Toshiba-hired panel in 2015 found they masterminded a years-long scheme to hide the poor earnings.

Some of the lawsuits have gone to trial, but have not resulted in a ruling so far, a company spokesman said yesterday.