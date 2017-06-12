Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Zipcar launches in Taipei

Zipcar Inc, the world’s largest car-sharing service network, launched its business in the Asia-Pacific region on Friday when it started operations in Taipei. Boston-based Zipcar’s major competitor in Taiwan is to be iRent, operated by Hotai Leasing Co (和運租車). Unlike iRent, Zipcar requires drivers to first sign up as members, after which they can rent a car by the hour or by the day, or pay a monthly or yearly reservation fee.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC sales up 28 percent

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday said sales rose about 28 percent last month from the previous month to NT$72.80 billion (US$2.42 billion), but were down 1.1 percent from a year earlier. In the first five months, TSMC, which is believed to be supplying the A11 processor for Apple Inc’s next-generation iPhones, posted consolidated sales of NT$363.58 billion, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier. The company last month benefited from clients rebuilding their inventories to reverse a downturn in April, analysts said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sales plummet

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) on Friday said sales last month dipped to their lowest in 33 months at NT$279.85 billion, with analysts saying that the decline reflected a slow season as well as a reduced number of working days last month. Shipments of Hon Hai’s computing devices last month increased from a month earlier, while shipments of communications and consumer electronics gadgets declined month-on-month, the company said. In the first five months, Hon Hai’s consolidated sales rose 0.23 percent from a year earlier to NT$1.58 trillion.