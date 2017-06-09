OBI Pharma, MediaTek pay most compensation

Staff writer, with CNA

Biotechnology firm OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎) last year gave the largest compensation packages on average to its employees among all listed firms on the local equity market, followed by IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科), data compiled by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and the Taipei Exchange (TPEx) showed.

Employees of OBI Pharma, listed on the over-the-counter TPEx, last year received an average of NT$3.96 million (US$131,540) in compensation, ahead of TWSE-listed MediaTek, which paid out an average of NT$3.23 million to its employees, the data showed.

Compensation packages refer to direct benefits, such as salaries, allowances, bonuses and commissions, as well as indirect benefits, such as insurance and pension plans, received by employees from their employers.

Following MediaTek on the main board, Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), a local sales agent for Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, came in second, paying about NT$3 million on average, followed by connector maker Foxconn Technology Co (鴻準) at NT$2.88 million; Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), an assembler of iPhones and iPads for Apple Inc, at NT$2.6 million; and window curtain supplier Nien Made Enterprise Co (億豐) at NT$2.26 million.

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光), which was the top earner in terms of earnings per share on the local equity market, took 45th place on the local main board with about NT$1.6 million on average.

After OBI Pharma on the TPEx, LED material maker Topco Technologies Co (崇越) took second place, paying NT$2.85 million on average, followed by Medigen Biotechnology Corp (基亞) at NT$2.57 million, IC designer eMemory Technology Inc (力旺) at NT$2.29 million and Internet equipment provider Bothhand Enterprise Co (帛漢) at NT$2.25 million.

Total compensation by firms listed on the TWSE to their employees last year hit NT$1.31 trillion, a 0.9 percent increase from 2015, the data showed.

The average compensation package by firms listed on the main board rose 2.45 percent year-on-year to NT$1.09 million, the data showed.

Total compensation by firms listed on the TPEx to their employees last year reached NT$171 billion, a 4.59 percent rise from 2015, with the average compensation package increasing 2.41 percent year-on-year to NT$850,000.