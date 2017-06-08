Agencies

BANKING

Spanish bank taken over

Banco Popular Espanol SA was taken over by larger Spanish competitor Banco Santander SA after European regulators determined that Banco Popular was likely to fail. Banco Popular will continue to operate under “normal business conditions” after its shares and capital instruments were transferred to Santander, the EU’s Single Resolution Board said in a statement yesterday. The purchase price was 1 euro, the statement said. Santander plans to raise about 7 billion euros (US$7.9 billion) of capital as part of the transaction. Banco Popular had been looking for a buyer or a possible share sale after its balance sheet was battered by soured real-

estate loans that are eroding capital.

CHINA

Foreign reserves rise

Foreign-exchange reserves last month rose modestly for a fourth straight month and by more than markets had expected, as stringent capital control measures and a weakening dollar helped staunch outflows. Reserves rose US$24 billion last month to US$3.054 trillion, compared with an increase of US$21 billion in April to US$3.03 trillion, central bank data showed yesterday. It was the first time that reserves had climbed for four months in a row since June 2014. Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to rise US$10 billion to US$3.04 trillion.

ECONOMY

US debt rating affirmed

Standard & Poor’s rating agency has affirmed the US’ long-term debt rating at “AA+,” but said that the world’s largest economy faced uncertain fiscal policy. The rating, one notch below the top grade, is justified by the “resilient” US economy, flexible monetary policy and the nation’s unique position as the issuer of the global currency of reserve, It said in a statement. S&P said the high level of US government debt and uncertainty about the future of economic policy constrains the rating, even while it also affirmed a “stable” outlook.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Pinterest raises US$150m

Pinterest Inc raised US$150 million in venture funding from a group of existing investors at the same share price as two years ago, the company said on Tuesday. The last fundraising round was in April 2015, valuing the business at about US$11 billion. Because the number of shares in the company has grown, the new valuation is US$12.3 billion, Pinterest said. By raising money, Pinterest is choosing to delay a potential initial public offering as its business model matures. The company makes money by selling ads that look like posts on its site.

REAL ESTATE

Emaar plans debut

Emaar Properties PJSC, the Dubai-based developer of the world’s tallest skyscraper, plans to sell as much as 30 percent of its real-estate development business in the United Arab Emirates in an initial public offering. The funds raised are primarily to be distributed as dividends to Emaar’s shareholders, the company said in a statement yesterday. Emaar shares jumped as much as 7.1 percent, the most since January last year, in Dubai trading. The shares of the unit will also be listed on the Dubai Financial Market and the sale is subject to market conditions. The debut would be the largest in the UAE since Emaar Malls PJSC raised US$1.58 billion in an offering in 2014.