Staff writer, with agencies

CURRENCY

Foreign reserves rise

The central bank yesterday said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves last month amounted to US$440.25 billion, an increase of US$1.83 billion from one month earlier. The central bank attributed the increase to returns from foreign-exchange reserves management. Appreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar also helped, the bank said. The market value of securities investments and New Taiwan dollar-based deposits held by foreign portfolio investors reached US$364.3 billion last month, accounting for 83 percent of foreign-exchange reserves, it said. The nation’s large foreign-exchange reserve is one of several reasons cited by the US to keep Taiwan on its currency-monitoring watch list.

MANUFACTURING

Airtac sales surge 17 percent

Airtac International Group (亞德客國際集團), a China-based pneumatic components supplier, yesterday reported NT$1.14 billion (US$37.89 million) in sales last month, a 17 percent surge from the same period last year. Aggregate sales in the first five months of the year soared 21 percent to NT$5.1 billion, buoyed by improving customer demand, the firm said in a stock exchange filing. Airtac, the second-largest pneumatic component maker in China, said its second plant in Ningbo is to start operations by the end of this year and to increase its output further. The company has raised NT$2.6 billion in new capital through the issuance of 10 million new shares for ongoing capacity expansion projects.

ENERGY

Nepal inks energy deal

Nepal has signed an agreement with a Chinese company to build the largest hydroelectric plant in the impoverished landlocked country, which suffers from a chronic energy shortage. Nepalese Minister of Energy Janardan Sharma on Sunday signed the agreement for China Gezhouba Group Corporation to build the long-mooted 1,200 megawatt Budhi-Gandaki hydroelectric project. Estimates put the project cost at US$2.5 billion. A financing agreement is to be signed later, ministry spokesman Dinesh Kumar Ghimire said. Water-rich Nepal has a mountain river system that could make it an energy-producing powerhouse, but instead it imports much of its electricity from India. Experts said Nepal could be generating 83,000 megawatts, but its total installed generation capacity stands at less than 2 percent of that. Demand for electricity has long outstripped supply in Nepal due to chronic under-investment and inefficiencies in the power network.

ENERGY

China wastes ‘green’ power

Increasing amounts of “green” electricity have gone unused in China as it struggles to integrate wind and solar power into a dated electricity network dominated by coal. The problem threatens to slow progress in clearing China’s choking urban smog and controlling the greenhouse gas emissions that make it the world’s top contributor to climate change. As international energy ministers gather this week in Beijing, China’s difficulty with “renewables” underscores questions over how quickly developing nations can transition to cleaner electricity. It also conflicts with a desire by China to fill the climate leadership gap left by US President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord. China has more renewable power capacity than any other nation following a recent construction boom.