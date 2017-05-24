Agencies

BANKING

Banamex to forfeit US$97m

Banamex, the Mexican affiliate of US giant Citigroup, is to forfeit US$97.4 million after admitting to having a weak anti-money laundering program, the US Department of Justice announced on Monday. The penalty resolves a criminal probe at Banamex USA after investigators found that from 2007 through 2012, Banamex conducted fewer than 10 investigations on more than 18,000 alerts involving more than US$142 million in potentially suspicious transactions totaling more than US$142 million, the department said. The department signed a non-prosecution agreement with Banamex USA after it agreed to invest in remediation and cooperated with the criminal probe, the agency said. The penalty is on top of US$140 million in civil fines Banamex paid to US and California agencies over a separate bank secrecy act probe. In October, Citigroup announced it was renaming its Mexican unit Citibanamex and pumping US$1 billion into the business. In February 2014, Citigroup announced a one-time charge of US$235 million after uncovering fraud involving a client that borrowed US$583 million from a Banamex unit.

MANUFACTURING

Arconic board to expand

Elliott Management is to add three members to the board at Arconic Inc, with one to have a say in naming the firm’s next CEO. Elliott owns more than 13 percent in Arconic and has pushed for management changes, complaining of underperformance at the New York-based maker of aluminum parts for the aviation and automotive industries. Arconic was created after Alcoa Inc was split in two last year. As part of the agreement announced on Monday, one of Elliott’s board members will also be added to the CEO search committee. Elliott’s replacement choice — former Spirit AeroSystems CEO Larry Lawson — will be considered. Former CEO Klaus Kleinfeld resigned abruptly last month after he sent a letter containing veiled threats to Elliott founder Paul Singer. Arconic also said on Monday that three of its own nominees will be added to the board.

MORTGAGES

Paragon profit falls

British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies PLC reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping its expectations. Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its core market, made a pretax profit of ￡69.4 million (US$90.1 million) in the six months to the end of March, down from ￡69.5 million the year before. The company is paying an interim dividend of ￡0.47 per share, up 9.3 percent.

STOCK MARKETS

Exchange nears deal

Singapore Exchange Ltd is nearing a deal with the city-state’s technology regulator to develop a system designed to encourage local start-ups to list on the bourse, people familiar with the matter said. According to the agreement, the bourse operator would help pair technology companies with investors with the aim of securing their listing in the city-state, the people said. SGX and Infocomm firm Media Development Authority are close to finalizing the accord, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. SGX’s tie-up with the regulator will deepen the exchange’s so-called sector approach, with four industries, including technology, the focus of its listings strategy.