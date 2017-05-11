Used shoe collection drive launched at Taoyuan airport

Staff writer, with CNA

A campaign to collect used shoes for people in Africa, especially children, to protect them from jigger infestation was launched yesterday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

A ceremony to mark the collection drive — which is to run from Friday to May 23 — was held at the airport. The program is being organized by Tasa Meng Duty Free Shop and Step 30 International Ministries.

Abraham Samoei, CEO of Kenyan non-governmental organization Joyful Women Organization, which is dedicated to empowering women, attended the event.

Those who want to help can donate used shoes in the lobby of the airport’s Terminal 2, the organizers said, adding that shoes would be collected from 12pm to 6pm during the duration of the drive.

Tasa Meng Duty Free Shop, which operates several stores at the airport, urged people to donate their unwanted shoes to help those in need.

This year’s collection drive follows a successful campaign at the airport last year.

Step 30 International Ministries is a non-governmental organization that has over the past few years promoted the Used Shoes Save Lives initiative, which encourages people to donate unwanted footwear to African children to protect them from jigger infestation.