Phase one water rationing lifted in northern regions

Staff writer, with CNA

Phase one water rationing measures imposed in northern areas since last month were lifted because of heavy rainfall in the region over the past two weeks, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The precipitation has increased water reserves in reservoirs in northern and central Taiwan to between 60 and 90 percent of capacity, high enough to put an end to the water rationing in the north, the ministry’s officials said after a meeting on the nation’s water supplies.

Water rationing had been in effect in Taoyuan and Hsinchu, as well as in Linkou (林口), Banciao (板橋) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts in New Taipei City, with pressure reduced during off-peak hours between 11pm and 6am every day.

The news was not nearly as good for southern Taiwan, where several reservoirs have seen supplies fall as low as 30 percent of capacity.

The officials said hydrological conditions in the region still need to be closely monitored.

Phase one water rationing is in effect in Kaohsiung and Tainan, as well as in Chiayi County.

Those areas are desperately hoping to get a respite, with seasonal rain expected next month and in June.

The Central Weather Bureau said that rainfall in those two months will be slightly below normal.