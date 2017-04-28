Agencies

ELECTRONICS

Samsung profits up

Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that its first-quarter profit surged nearly 50 percent thanks to the record-high income from its semiconductor division. The South Korean company said earnings jumped 46 percent over a year earlier to 7.7 trillion won (US$6.8 billion), with sales rising 2 percent over a year earlier. Operating profit surged 48 percent to 9.9 trillion won, it said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bayer raises forecast

German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG yesterday raised its forecast for this year after netting a big boost to profit on the back of higher sales in the first quarter. Sales at the group grew 11.7 percent to 13.2 billion euros (US$14.4 billion), while profit added 38 percent to reach almost 2.1 billion euros — both outstripping analyst forecasts. Operating, or underlying, profit grew 34.3 percent to 3.1 billion euros. The group increased its forecast for the full year, upping revenue projections to 51 billion euros and predicting growth of about 10 percent in operating profit.

TELECOMS

Nokia reports another loss

Nokia Oyj yesterday said that it remained deep in the red at the start of the year, with sales in its main business, networks, on the decline. The Finnish firm reported a first-quarter net loss of 473 million euros, a slight improvement from the 623 million euro loss recorded the previous year. The network business, which makes up for more than 90 percent of the firm’s sales, fell 6 percent year-on-year to 4.9 billion euros, while the technologies division, which makes up about 5 percent of sales, saw sales rise 25 percent mainly as a result of higher patent and brand licensing income. Overall, Nokia sales fell slightly in the quarter to 5.4 billion euros from 5.5 billion euros the previous year.

ELECTRONICS

Nintendo’s Switch sells well

Nintendo Co yesterday said that its new Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as a console and a tablet, is selling well, helping it trim its quarterly losses. The Kyoto-based company said it has sold 2.74 million Switch machines and 5.46 million units of Switch software since sales began last month. The company’s January to March loss was ￥394 million (US$3.5 million), improved from ￥24 billion a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to nearly ￥178 billion from ￥79 billion. Nintendo expects to sell another 10 million Switch machines in the fiscal year that ends in March next year.

AVIATION

Airbus’ Q1 profit halved

Airbus SE profit more than halved in the first quarter, falling short of analyst estimates as production glitches held back deliveries of the European planemaker’s newest jets. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell to 240 million euros from 498 million euros a year earlier, Airbus said yesterday. The value of new orders also slumped almost 50 percent, with the Toulouse, France-based company announcing contracts for just six new planes compared with 10 in the same period last year. However, net profit was up to 608 million euros from 399 million in the same three-month period last year, mainly to the sale of its German-based Defense Electronics firm to investment company KKR in February, which generated 560 million euros. Chief executive officer Tom Enders said the company stood by its forecast for a mid-single-digit percentage gain in annual earnings, together with more than 700 commercial aircraft deliveries.