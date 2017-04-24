CPC, Formosa reducing prices of gasoline, diesel

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would lower gasoline and diesel prices as of midnight last night, following three consecutive weeks of price hikes.

The decreases of NT$0.5 per liter for gasoline and NT$0.6 per liter for diesel products, effective today, reflect a downward pressure on international crude oil prices due to technical factors and a projected increase in the output of shale oil in the US, the state-owned oil refiner said in a statement.

Last week, the US Energy Information Administration estimated that US shale oil production could increase by 124,000 barrels per day next month from this month, the highest monthly increase in more than two years, to total 5.19 million barrels per day, it said.

CPC said its average crude oil costs last week fell US$2.06 per barrel from the previous week to US$52.37 per barrel.

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.128 against the US dollar, CPC said it would cut wholesale prices for diesel and gasoline products by 3.35 percent, which translates into a cost at the pump of NT$21.8 per liter for super diesel, NT$24.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$25.7 per liter for 95 octane unleaded and NT$27.7 per liter for 98 octane unleaded.

Privately run Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday announced similar cuts.