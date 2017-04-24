FEATURE: China officials look to stem its mounting disaster losses

Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

When heavy rains triggered floods in China last year, washing away homes, causing landslides and flooding farmland, the damage resulted in overall losses of US$20 billion — making it the world’s second-costliest disaster last year.

Yet with only 2 percent of that insured, according to German reinsurer Munich Re, many communities and businesses in central and southern China are still struggling to rebuild without the help of an insurance payout.

In contrast, when Typhoon Haima made landfall in October last year in Guangdong Province, it triggered a payout within days, thanks to a new pilot insurance scheme to cover the province against losses of up to US$350 million from tropical storms and excessive rain. The economic hub is one of China’s most important, contributing more than US$1 trillion to the country’s GDP.

Between 1995 and 2015, China suffered the largest number of disasters globally, second only to the US, with 2.3 billion people affected, according to the UN.

However, the country remains underinsured against large-scale natural disasters, putting a strain on public finance and leaving millions of people at risk of poverty, analysts said.

The insurance gap was particularly acute during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, which killed more than 80,000 people and caused an estimated US$125 billion in damages — of which only 0.3 percent was covered by insurance, according to Lloyd’s of London.

“We saw the insurance payout was incredibly low,” said Wang Ming (汪明), a professor at the Academy of Disaster Reduction and Emergency Management at Beijing Normal University.

“The local government, academics and the insurance industry all believe China should have a national policy to develop a natural disaster insurance scheme,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

There have been some encouraging signs. Last year, seven Chinese ministries noted the need for insurance to protect against climate-related events in their guidelines for establishing a green financial system to support environmental protection and clean energy.

Earlier this month, an agreement to establish and promote earthquake insurance systems was signed by the China Insurance Regulatory Committee and the China Earthquake Administration.

In the meantime, pioneering insurance projects like that in Guangdong, and another one in Heilongjiang Province, are providing provincial authorities with ways to protect their people and assets, analysts say.

The Guangdong and Heilongjiang programs are the largest natural disaster insurance schemes in China, with total coverage amounting to US$680 million, according to Swiss Re, which agreed to be the sole reinsurer for both.

Both schemes use technology such as satellite data and rainfall and tropical cyclone wind speed indices to trigger policy claims.

“Payouts would occur when the index is triggered and reported. With the traditional mechanism, the actual losses would need to be verified before claims can be settled,” said Gary Wei (魏鋼), head of Global Partnerships China at Swiss Re.

“This makes the process quicker as it no longer relies on surveys and lengthy damage assessments,” he said in an e-mail.

Wei said both programs are designed for local governments to be insured, unlike traditional insurance policies which insure individuals and enterprises.