EUROZONE

Economic growth picks up

The economy this month grew at its fastest pace in six years on the back of strong demand and “widespread optimism” about the outlook, a closely watched survey showed yesterday. Data monitoring company IHS Markit said this month’s composite purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 56.7 points, the highest reading since April 2011 and up from 56.4 points last month. The PMI measures companies’ willingness to invest in their business and so gives a good idea of how well the underlying economy is performing. IHS Markit said the 19-nation eurozone economy was doing well on all fronts.

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales plummet

Retail sales recorded their largest decline in seven years in the first quarter of this year as consumers felt the pinch from accelerating inflation. The volume of goods sold in stores and online fell 1.4 percent from the previous three months, the most since early 2010, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. Last month alone, sales dropped 1.8 percent, far exceeding the 0.5 percent decline forecast by economists. The drop over the quarter knocks 0.08 percentage points off growth, the office said. Compared with a year earlier sales growth slowed from 3.7 percent to 1.7 percent.

FINANCE

Deal reached over 1MDB

Malaysia and Abu Dhabi have reached agreement on a partial debt settlement for embattled government fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), the Straits Times reported, citing financial executives it did not identify. Under a deal that could be signed as soon yesterday, Malaysia would pay Abu Dhabi US$1.2 billion before the end of this year and negotiate on a further US$3.5 billion, the Singapore-based paper said. A proposed settlement is being handled by the 1MDB board and management, and the Malaysian prime minister’s department, Malaysian Deputy Minister of Finance Johari Abdul Ghani said in a text message without elaborating.

ELECTRONICS

Sony profit beats forecast

Sony Corp yesterday reported preliminary operating profit of ￥285 billion (US$2.6 billion) for the fiscal year through last month, 19 percent higher than its previous forecast, according to a statement. The company also said net income would be about ￥73 billion, more than twice the previous forecast. That marks the second straight year operating profit has topped US$2 billion, the longest such streak since 2001. The company cited strong performance across most businesses and cost-savings in its insurance unit. Its chips division also saw lower expenses after a faster-than-expected recovery from last year’s earthquake in western Japan.

ENERGY

Chevron loses tax battle

Energy giant Chevron Corp yesterday lost its appeal in major battle against a A$269 million (US$203 million) tax bill in a case that could have global implications for multinationals looking to cut their obligations. The Australian Federal Court ruled in favor of a 2015 decision by the same court that the US giant had minimized its payments through a loan scheme and ordered it to foot costs, estimated by local media at more than A$10 million. The ruling followed an announcement by Canberra this month that seven multinationals were facing a total of A$2.9 billion in bills after assessing their tax arrangements.