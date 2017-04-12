Huawei launches P10 Plus smartphone in Taiwan

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday launched its latest flagship smartphone P10 Plus in Taiwan.

“Instead of introducing both P10 and P10 Plus, we decided to focus our resources on the larger-sized P10 Plus only,” Huawei devices business department general manger in Taiwan Gary Tsao (曹紋察) told reporters at the launch event in Taipei.

The strategy was decided upon because sales of the 5.5-inch P9 Plus, the previous generation of the P series, contributed to 70 percent of Huawei’s total smartphone shipments in Taiwan last year, suggesting a strong market response to bigger-display smartphones.

The P10 Plus features a front and back camera lens co-engineered with Leica. It will be available from Saturday and costs NT$23,900.

Huawei, which entered the Taiwan market in 2014, holds a 0.9 percent market share in terms of smartphone shipments, Tsao said, citing GfK data.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co is the largest smartphone vendor in Taiwan with a 24.6 percent share of the market in February, followed by Apple Inc with 18.7 percent and Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) with 14.1 percent, local retail channels’ data showed.

Huawei aims to double its market share to 2 percent by April next year by spending more on marketing, Tsao said.

The company also plans to launch the lower-priced Y series, which costs less than NT$10,000, in June, and the higher-priced Mate series in the second half of this year to expand its presence in various price segments, he said.