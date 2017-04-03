Visa issues keep Chinese tourists out of Hawaii

AP, HONOLULU

Rejected visa applications are keeping thousands of Chinese tourists from visiting Hawaii.

More than 2,000 of the 6,000 Nu Skin Enterprises distributors in China and Hong Kong that were planning to attend a conference in Hawaii were not able to attend because of visa troubles, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Next month’s convention of the direct marketing company that sells personal care products is slated to be Hawaii’s largest incentive travel group from China.

Typically, 10 percent to 15 percent of visa applicants for large groups traveling to Hawaii get denied, but the Nu Skin rate was significantly higher.

Hawaii and other US cities looking to increase Chinese tourism have been working with the US Travel Association to advocate for visa improvements. Since a 2011 China-US Tourism Leadership Summit was held in Kailua-Kona, reductions in visa processing times and the introduction of nonstop flights and longer-term visas has helped spark growth.

Some travel officials say they are concerned about the effect of US President Donald Trump’s administration on travel.

Hawaii Tourism China managing director Reene Ho-Phang (何莉玲) said the executive order limiting travel from specific regions of the Middle East and Africa might not be aimed at Asia, but it still creates unease for Chinese visitors who fear travel restrictions could worsen.

“Everyone is keenly awaiting a meeting next month between China’s President Xi Jinping (習近平) and President Trump,” Ho-Phang said.

Ho-Phang said the issues with the Nu Skin conference has alerted other would-be tourists of the stress of getting a visa.

“We’ve observed that group demand has cascaded a bit. Word has spread in the industry and it’s impacting other groups. Some are postponing group bookings by a year,” Ho-Phang said.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has estimated that if all of the Nu Skin members had come to Hawaii, it would have added US$15.9 million in corporate spending into the state and generated US$1.9 million in taxes. Instead, Nu Skin sent about 2,000 incentive winners to Bali, Indonesia, reducing the group’s benefit to Hawaii.