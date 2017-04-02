Solar energy and salt water power farms in deserts

By Umberto Bacchi / Thomson Reuters Foundation, ROME

With scorching summer temperatures and little rainfall, the barren scrublands around the port of Aqaba in Jordan, one of the world’s most arid countries, might seem ill suited to cultivating cucumbers.

Yet, a Norwegian company is planning to set up a solar-powered, 20 hectare facility that promises to grow a variety of vegetables without wasting a drop of fresh water.

“We take what we have enough of — sunlight, carbon dioxide, seawater and desert — to produce what we need more of — food, water and energy,” Sahara Forest Project (SFP) chief executive Joakim Hauge said.

Harnessing abundant resources to generate scarce ones will be key to feeding a growing global population, set to reach 9 billion by 2050, without damaging the environment or accelerating climate change, he said.

Food production must rise by about 60 percent by 2050 to generate enough for everyone to eat, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Agriculture already accounts for 70 percent of global fresh water use, while the food sector is responsible for more than 20 percent of planet-warming emissions and 30 percent of world energy consumption.

“We can no longer make solutions that come at the expense of other sectors,” Hauge said. “There is a need for a more integrated approach.”

The Aqaba complex, set to open in the summer, evaporates salt water piped from the nearby Red Sea to cool greenhouses, creating conditions for crops to grow all year round.

Sea water is also desalinated to generate salt and fresh water for irrigation, while vapor from greenhouses is used to humidify surrounding patches of parched land so plants can grow.

A pilot project in the Persian Gulf state of Qatar generated cucumber yields comparable to those of European farms, SFP said, adding that plans are under way to expand operations to Tunisia.

However, FAO experts said high costs limit the potential of such projects to ramp up food production on a global scale.

“You need a lot of energy and a lot of money so ... the question may arise whether the same resources could be put to better use,” FAO natural resources officer Alessandro Flammini said.

To be financially viable, production must focus on high-value crops, like cucumbers and tomatoes, which poor countries might find cheaper to import, said Flammini, who analyzed the Qatar pilot for a 2014 FAO report.

“It’s an interesting concept for fulfilling local needs and especially in terms of food independence and to meet the demand of a niche market,” he said.

The initial phase of the Aqaba complex had a US$3.7 million budget and received financial support from Norway, the EU and other investors, SFP said.

Besides producing food, the complex, which is to include a laboratory and research facilities, would produce side benefits by greening arid areas and creating jobs, Hauge said.

“We believe that this is part of the agriculture of tomorrow,” the biologist-turned-entrepreneur told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by telephone.

Several other companies are employing similar technologies in other arid corners of the world.

Last year, Britain-based agribusiness Sundrop Farms Holding Ltd opened a vast greenhouse for tomato farming in the Australian outback near Port Augusta, 300km north of Adelaide.

The facility runs on energy mostly produced by a 115m-tall solar tower that draws sunlight from 23,000 mirrors surrounding it.