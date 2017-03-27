St Shine announces record dividend

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

St Shine Optical Co Ltd (精華光學), the nation’s biggest contact lens maker, last week announced it would distribute a record high dividend on strong earnings recorded last year, but a foreign brokerage gave a reserved outlook for this year due to a lack of growth catalysts.

Shares in the maker of Ticon (帝康) brand contact lenses on Friday rallied for the second consecutive session in Taipei trading after the company reported a day earlier that its earnings had peaked in the final quarter of last year.

St Shine on Thursday reported that its net income for the final quarter of last year rose 18.1 percent annually to NT$484 million (US$15.9 million).

The company said the earnings gain last quarter was driven by a surge in rush orders.

To address the rising orders, the company expanded its production lines by one to 57 in the October-to-December quarter last year, it said.

Overall, the company’s total annual output increased 9 percent to 720 million units last year from the previous year.

REVENUE INCREASE

Total revenue also increased 10.21 percent to NT$6.46 billion, while net income grew 22.09 percent to NT$1.78 billion for the whole of last year, with earnings per share of NT$35.26, the company said.

Buoyed by its solid financial performance, St Shine said its board on Thursday proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$27 per share, which would be one of the highest among the nation’s publicly traded companies.

The proposed dividend translates into a yield of 4.23 percent based on the company’s closing stock price of NT$638 on the Taipei Exchange on Friday.

The stock has gained 3.74 percent so far this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange’s data showed.

However, Daiwa Capital Markets Inc said in a client note that it was cautious about St Shine’s outlook this year.

In a note issued on Thursday, Daiwa said St Shine would face lingering margin pressure and capacity constraints this year, as only a portion of the 12 additional production lines are expected to enter mass production toward the end of this year or next year.

FOREX RISKS

In addition, foreign-exchange risks could also affect St Shine’s sales in Japan, which made up 70 percent of the company’s total sales last year, the note said.

If the yen weakens further against the US dollar, St Shine could be compelled to extend discounts to its clients in Japan, leading to a decline in margins, Daiwa said.

The company’s gross margin last quarter slipped from 43 percent to 42.3 percent and operating margin fell to 32.4 percent from 36.6 percent, due to price cuts by its Japanese clients in November last year and higher commission expenses, Daiwa said.

For the whole of last year, St Shine reported gross margin of 42.68 percent and operating margin of 34.81 percent, compared with 36.91 percent and 28.43 percent respectively a year earlier.