BANKING

HK restricts UnionPay cards

Banks are asking Hong Kong property agents to stop accepting China-issued UnionPay (銀聯) cards, as Chinese authorities escalate their crackdown on capital outflows. Ricacorp Properties Ltd (利嘉閣) stopped accepting China-issued UnionPay cards for home purchases yesterday after receiving a verbal notice from banks, a spokesman said. Centaline Property Agency (中原地產) has also implemented the new rule, people familiar with the matter said. China has clamped down on capital flight out of the country as it seeks to stabilize its currency, tightening rules on everything from overseas insurance purchases to corporate dealmaking.

CANADA

EDC sets up in Singapore

Canada’s export credit agency is launching its first global branch in Singapore as the country steps up efforts to boost business ties with Asia following the withdrawal of the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal. Export Development Canada’s (EDC) branch will allow the agency to facilitate structured finance and corporate finance in local currencies, rather than Canadian dollars, while avoiding delays caused by the time difference, regional vice president Bill Brown told reporters.

MINING

BBIG, Chinese firm ink deal

A state-owned Chinese construction giant yesterday sealed a deal to build a A$6 billion (US$4.6 billion) mining infrastructure project to tap into resource-rich northwestern Australia. Sydney-based BBI Group (BBIG) said the agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corp (中國建築工程) to develop the mine, port and rail project would create a new gateway to the Pilbara region for iron ore exporters. About 3,300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction period from next year, BBIG said, with 900 permanent positions on offer when the facilities are operational. BBIG is majority owned by the Todd Corp, one of New Zealand’s largest companies.

MINING

Chile strike ends

Chilean workers have ended a 43-day strike at the world’s biggest copper mine. The stoppage by about 2,500 workers at the Escondida mine began on Feb. 9 over demands for bonus payments, salary increases and other benefits. Workers on Thursday ended the strike after negotiations failed with majority owner BHP Billiton Ltd. The South American nation’s longest-running mining strike caused an estimated US$700 million in losses.

? AUTOMAKERS

Ford issues profit warning

Ford Motor Co said its profit might fall by half in the first quarter, a bigger drop than analysts predicted, as the automaker scales back production amid a declining US market and deals with rising costs. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share might be US$0.30 to US$0.35, chief financial officer Bob Shanks said on Thursday. Full-year pre-tax profit could slip to about US$9 billion from last year’s US$10.4 billion, with most of the drop-off happening this quarter, Shanks said in a telephone interview.

CONFECTIONERY

Haribo to open in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on Thursday said that international candymaker Haribo is to build its first North American plant employing 400 people in the state. The plant in Pleasant Prairie, near Kenosha, is expected to be operational by 2020, Walker said. Germany-based Haribo is known for its gummy candy.