Staff writer, with CNA

AUTOMAKERS

Model X debuts in Taiwan

US electric automaker Tesla Motors Inc yesterday launched its first Model X sports utility vehicle in Taiwan. The Model X, which can accelerate from zero to 100kph in 3.1 seconds, has a starting price of NT$4.043 million (US$131,053). The company said it plans to open its first after-sales center in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) and install more than 200 charging stations at 50 sites across the nation in the first half of this year to improve charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. However, Tesla declined to give details about delivery dates. It only said cars that have been ordered will be delivered by the end of this year.

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek revenue falls

MediaTek Inc (聯發科), which designs handset chips that power a lot of Chinese mobile phone brands, including Xiaomi Corp (小米), yesterday posted a monthly revenue contraction of 7.44 percent for last month to NT$16.95 billion, the lowest in a year. The chipmaker made NT$18.31 billion in January. The company has said that weak demand in the first quarter would cause revenue decline of between 14 percent and 22 percent quarter-on-quarter to between NT$53.6 billion and NT$59.1 billion in the current quarter. In a separate statement, memorychip maker Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said revenue fell 7.8 percent last month to NT$2.014 billion, from NT$2.19 billion in January. On an annual basis, revenue surged 23.7 percent from NT$1.63 billion in February last year. Accumulated consolidated net sales for January to last month were NT$4.199 billion, up 26.8 percent from NT$3.312 billion in the same period last year.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa approves dividend

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom operator, yesterday said that its board had approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.94 per common share based on its net profit last year of NT$40.03 billion, or earnings per share of NT$5.16. The dividend represents a 4.82 percent premium on the company’s closing share price yesterday of NT$102.5. Meanwhile, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) said that its board approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.75 per common share.

STOCK MARKETS

TWSE unveils Web site

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has launched a newly designed Web site for investors to focus on the merits of Taiwan’s equity market, in particular its relatively high dividend yields. The TWSE said the high yields make shares in Taiwan a good option for retail investors interested in taking advantage of a “small investment plan,” similar to a regular savings plan for investors who put their money into mutual funds. The average cash dividend yield for companies listed on the main exchange was 3.96 percent last year, trailing only 3.99 percent in the UK among the world’s major equity markets, the TWSE said, citing data compiled by Bloomberg. Taiwan’s average cash dividend yield was higher than in Singapore (3.76 percent), Hong Kong (3.7 percent) and the US (2.42 percent) as of the end of last year. The cash dividend yield represents the ratio of the annual cash dividend a company pays to its share price. A higher dividend yield means investors receive a higher return on their investment.