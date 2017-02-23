Agencies

BANKING

Senior Wells Fargo staff fired

Wells Fargo’s board of directors fired four senior managers as part of its investigation into the bank’s sales practices scandal. Tuesday’s announcement is the first public firing of managers and executives since the bank acknowledged in September last year that its employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals. When the scandal first broke, Wells Fargo had said it had fired about 5,300 employees as a result of the scandal, the vast majority of them lower-level workers. Numerous branch employees have said that intense sales pressure from senior managers was at least partially why they were driven to open the accounts. The board said the four executives being terminated, effective immediately, were former community bank chief risk officer Claudia Anderson, Arizona lead regional president Pamela Conboy, former Los Angeles regional president Shelly Freeman and community bank’s strategy and initiatives head Matthew Raphaelson.

SOLAR ENERGY

First Solar report losses

First Solar Inc reported its biggest-ever loss after overhauling its manufacturing strategy and firing more than a quarter of its workforce. The bulk of its pain might be in the past. The largest US solar manufacturer posted a fourth-quarter net loss of US$719.9 million, largely due to a US$729 million restructuring charge, it said in a statement on Tuesday, but increased its sales forecast for this year. The Tempe, Arizona-based company announced in November last year plans to scrap a new panel design this year, the Series 5, while firing 1,600 workers and retooling its factories to produce the Series 6 starting in the middle of this year. The move came as a global oversupply helped drag panel prices down 35 percent last year. Sales last year slipped 18 percent to US$2.95 billion last year, but might be close to flat this year as chief executive officer Mark Widmar’s plans start to take effect.

TAXATION

Companies push border tax

Chief executive officers of 16 companies, including Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc and General Electric Co, have urged the US Congress to pass a comprehensive tax code rewrite, including a controversial border tax. In a letter to Republican and Democratic leadership on Tuesday, the chief executives said a Republican-proposed border adjustment tax would make US-manufactured products more competitive abroad and at home by making imported goods face the same level of taxation. It was the latest move in a back-and-forth lobbying effort from companies over changes to the US tax code.

RETAIL

Holidays benefit Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart Stores benefited from increased sales in US stores and online during the critical holiday shopping quarter, although earnings fell on higher expenses, according to results released on Tuesday. The world’s biggest retailer saw net income fall about 18 percent in the fourth quarter to US$3.8 billion compared with the final three months of 2015. Revenues rose 1 percent to US$130.9 billion. The results underscored the benefits and drawbacks of the retailers increased investment in employee wages, store beautification and e-commerce in a bid to fend off competition from Amazon.com Inc and others. Shoppers are returning to stores and buying more, but profit margins are down. Comparable sales at US Wal-Mart stores rose a solid 1.8 percent.