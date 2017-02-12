Agencies

TRADE SANCTIONS

Amazon issues Iran warning

Amazon.com Inc on Friday disclosed Iranian business ties that might have violated US sanctions, warning that it might be penalized after a regulatory review of the activities. The company said in a regulatory filing that from 2012 to last year it “processed and delivered orders of consumer products for certain individuals and entities located outside Iran covered by the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act.” Amazon said it reported the transactions to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

ACQUISITIONS

Blackstone to buy Aon assets

Investment firm Blackstone Group LP is buying Aon PLC’s technology-enabled benefits and human-resources assets in a deal valued at up to US$4.8 billion. The transaction includes US$4.3 billion at closing and the potential for up to an additional US$500 million based on future performance. The companies on Friday said that the Aon assets being purchased are the largest benefits administration platform in the US, serving about 15 percent of the US working population across more than 1,400 companies.

MACROECONOMICS

Canada jobless rate falls

Canada’s unemployment rate fell 0.1 percent last month to 6.8 percent, the government said on Friday. About 48,000 new jobs were added, in contrast with forecasts that had predicted a modest loss of 10,000 jobs and a stable unemployment rate. Employment grew by 276,000 jobs year-on-year, with the bulk of hires occurring since August last year. Job growth was strongest in the service sector, but declined in the information, culture and recreation sectors. Employment grew among men and women aged between 25 and 54 and varied little in other population segments, according to Statistics Canada. The private sector saw the bulk of job growth with modest increases in the public and self-employed sectors, it said.

MONGOLIA

Metals to be nationalized

The nation’s parliament approved a resolution to nationalize copper, gold and iron-ore assets in the country following a probe that found a US$400 million transaction with a closely held company was illegal. Parliament’s resolution invalidates a previous government decision that had authorized the sale of 49 percent stakes in both Erdenet Mining Corp and Mongolrostsvetmet LLC to Mongolian Copper Corp. The resolution was approved by a vote of 49 in favor to 12 against, according to a broadcast carried on Bloomberg TV Mongolia.

STEELMAKERS

ArcelorMittal profits rise

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported a 20 percent increase in annual profits on rising steel and iron ore prices, and forecast higher demand this year. The company decided not to reinstate its dividend and stopped providing earnings guidance. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) last year rose to US$6.26 billion, the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement on Friday. EBITDA in the fourth quarter of last year was US$1.66 billion, 51 percent higher than a year ago.