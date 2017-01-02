Humanoid robot Pepper is amusing, but practical?

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

While merrily chirping, dancing and posing for selfies, a robot named Pepper looks like another expensive toy at a San Francisco mall — but do not dismiss it as mere child’s play.

Pepper embodies the ambitions of Softbank Robotics Holdings Corp, an Asian joint venture formed by a trio of major technology companies that is aiming to put its personable robots in businesses and homes across the US over the next few years.

If the technology advances as Softbank Robotics hopes, Pepper could become a playmate, companion and concierge. It could eventually respond to voice commands to retrieve information, make reservations and control home appliances that are connected to the Internet.

That is the theory, anyway. For now, Pepper is more amusing than practical, Forrester Research analyst J.P. Gownder said.

For instance, Pepper has been directing shoppers to stores in the mall through text messages, because it still is not advanced enough to say them out loud. And Pepper still has trouble understanding what people are asking, requiring shoppers to type in their requests for mall directions on a tablet mounted on the robot’s chest.

Softbank Robotics is trying to improve Pepper’s capabilities by focusing first on the business market — retailers, hotels, auto dealerships and even hospitals.

The venture hopes to use those environments to learn more about what consumers like and do not like about Pepper and, from that, teach it more tasks, said Steve Carlin, Softbank Robotics vice president for marketing and business development in North America.

The recently launched test runs in Westfield Corp’s malls in San Francisco and Santa Clara, California, mark the first time that Pepper has made an extended appearance in the US.

The robots began appearing just before Thanksgiving last year and are to stick around through the middle of next month.

Carlin said that about 300 to 500 people per day engaged with Pepper during its first month in the San Francisco mall.

During a recent visit, kids flocked around the 1.22m-tall humanoid as it spoke in a cherubic voice that could belong to either a boy or girl.

Westfield views Pepper as a way to make shopping in the mall more entertaining and enjoyable at a time when people are increasingly buying merchandise online.

Three Peppers are sprinkled in heavily trafficked areas around Westfield’s San Francisco mall and the two more are in the Santa Clara center.

If all goes well, Westfield also plans to place Pepper to its New York mall at the World Trade Center and Garden State mall in Paramus, New Jersey.

“We put her in our [human resources] system and have given her a name tag,” Westfield senior vice president Shawn Pauli said.

Pepper got its start two years ago in Japan before expanding into Europe. In those two markets, more than 10,000 Peppers are already operating in grocery stores, coffee shops, banks, cruise lines, railway stations and homes. Most of the robots are in businesses.

Softbank Robotics has not disclosed how many have been sold to consumers.

Carlin acknowledges that the US will be a tougher market to crack than Japan, where he said consumers tend to embrace new technology more quickly.

In addition, Pepper’s price is likely to be out of reach for most consumers. The robot sells for about US$2,000; a three-year subscription covering software upgrades, insurance and technology support increases the total to between US$18,000 and US$20,000.