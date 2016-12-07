Staff writer, with CNA

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Reserves drop US$915m

The nation’s foreign exchange reserves last month stood at US$434.35 billion, falling US$915 million from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday. The monetary policymaker attributed the decline to the depreciation of the euro and other major reserve currencies against the US dollar, which more than offset the returns it gained from exchange reserve management. The reserves are sufficient to meet demand given that securities investment and deposits held by foreign portfolio investors last month stood at US$303.8 billion, accounting for 70 percent of foreign exchange reserves.

MACROECONOMICS

SMEs upbeat over exports

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the nation remain broadly optimistic toward export prospects amid global economic volatility, according to a global study commissioned by FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. Seventy-nine percent of SMEs saw stable or increased exports over the past year, generating an average revenue of NT$39.42 million (US$1.23 million), accounting for 70 percent of their total revenue. About 42 percent forecast an average growth of 17 percent in the year ahead. SMEs are particularly bullish on intra-regional exports, with 52 percent anticipating 15 percent revenue growth on average. The study was conducted in September by Harris Interactive.

SMARTPHONES

Catcher sales hit year high

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技), which supplies metal casings for Apple Inc iPhones, on Monday reported sales of NT$8.2 billion for last month, the company’s best sales performance this year. Revenue dropped 1.63 percent annually, but expanded 0.24 percent from the previous month’s NT$8.18 billion, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. Catcher forecast combined revenue this quarter would climb significantly from last quarter’s NT$20.74 billion, peaking for this year. The company’s accumulated sales in the first 11 months of this year fell 5.32 percent to NT$71.48 billion from the same period last year, the filing showed.

SMARTPHONES

Largan sales fall 9 percent

Largan Precision Co (大立光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, on Monday posted sales of NT$5.2 billion for last month, down 9 percent from NT$5.7 billion a year earlier. Sales grew 2.76 percent from the previous month’s NT$5.06 billion, Largan said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company’s combined revenue reached NT$42.9 billion in the first 11 months of this year, down 17 percent from the NT$51.88 billion the same period last year, the filing showed.

BANKING

UBS downbeat on stocks

Swiss banking giant UBS AG yesterday maintained its downbeat view for Taiwanese stocks as prospects remain dim for the technology sector, which represents about 70 percent of the local bourse. UBS wealth management executive director Hyde Chen (陳彥甫) said that global demand for smartphones remains weak, but Taiwanese stocks are attractive to international investors seeking high dividend yields. The bank also expects the US dollar’s upward trend to lose steam next year as the nation’s fiscal condition worsens, while the yen and the euro are expected to improve as central banks taper off monetary easing policies.