Asia trade pact tipped to fill fast

Bloomberg

The death knell sounding for a US-led Pacific trade pact creates a vacuum that a separate Asia deal being championed by China should quickly fill, according to the Asian Development Bank.

Negotiators at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) meeting in Indonesia this week would normally hold talks without much public scrutiny. However, the latest round comes after US president-elect Donald Trump pledged he would not revive the alternative known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, once vaunted as the centerpiece of US economic engagement in Asia.

That has shifted focus to the RCEP, which would cover 30 percent of the global economy, and includes China and India among its 16 country members.

Trump’s protectionism potentially creates a window for China, which has been vocal on the global stage in recent weeks in advocating for free trade, to push along the timetable for the RCEP and build its influence in the region.

Arjun Goswami, a technical adviser with ADB’s Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department, said the timeline for the conclusion of the pact was up to the countries involved.

However, “with the prospects of ratifying TPP now receding, there is a vacuum which RCEP should try to fill by concluding negotiations expeditiously,” Goswami said in an e-mailed response to questions. “Expectations are for the deal to be concluded in 2017.”

Indonesian Minister of Trade Enggartiasto Lukita told delegates at the RCEP meeting that recent developments with the TPP and the US-European Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership had “cast a shadow” over world trade.

“Countries and businesses around the world are wondering what will be the US trade posture in the next few years,” Lukita said, urging nations to wrap up the RCEP talks next year.