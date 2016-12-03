Singapore to fine two banks over 1MDB fund links

AP, SINGAPORE

Singaporean regulators yesterday said they will fine two banks a total of more than US$5.3 million for having breached money laundering rules in dealings with an indebted Malaysian state fund.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) fined the local branch of Standard Chartered PLC, which is headquartered in London, S$5.2 million (US$3.7 million) for “significant lapses” in customer due diligence measures and controls.

Regulators also fined the Singapore branch of private bank Coutts & Co S$2.4 million for inadequate customer due diligence on “politically exposed persons.”

Coutts is winding down its Singapore operations after the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC sold it to Union Bancaire Privee in March last year.

Singapore’s actions result from findings of a multinational probe into allegations that people close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stole more than US$1 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“The control lapses stemmed from inadequacies in policies and procedures, insufficient independent oversight of front office staff and a lack of awareness of money laundering risks among some bank staff,” the authority said in a statement.

In February, Singapore authorities said they had “seized a large number of bank accounts” in connection with the Malaysian fund probe.

Regulators are expected give a final update on their findings early next year.

The authority also said it planned to impose a 10-year ban on conducting banking business and functions on a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive.

Tim Leissner led Goldman Sachs’ Singapore branch until February although he moved to Hong Kong in 2011. He managed three 1MDB bond issuances from 2012 to 2013 and issued an unauthorized reference letter to a financial institution in Luxembourg in June last year.

The authority said Leissner falsely claimed the bank had conducted due diligence on businessman Low Taek Jho (劉特佐), who is close to Najib’s family.

It said it was working with foreign “regulatory authorities” to investigate Goldman Sachs’ role in the bond transactions for 1MDB.

Goldman Sachs said it discovered the violation of its own standards in January, “took steps to separate Mr Leissner from the firm,” and reported the problem to regulators in several places, including Singapore.

“We continue to cooperate with the MAS,” the company said in a statement.

Leissner’s attorney said he had not received any notices or been questioned by the authority.

“Prior to today, Mr Leissner had not heard of any contemplated regulatory action by the MAS and had not been contacted by the MAS or given any opportunity to respond to the MAS regarding the allegations raised in the notice,” Marc Harris of the Scheper Harris & Kim law firm in Los Angeles, California, said in a statement.

“He has been invited by the MAS to respond to the allegations raised in the notice and he looks forward to doing so,” the statement said.