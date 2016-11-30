Agencies

JAPAN

Spending down again

Household spending fell for an eighth straight month last month, despite a 21-year-low unemployment rate, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications data showed yesterday. However, the 0.4 percent drop from a year earlier was a smaller decline compared with September’s 2.1 percent, partly because of higher vegetable prices. “Household spending has been flat in the past year because disposable income has not increased,” Dai-ichi Life Research Institute head economist Yoshiki Shinke said.

FOOD

PIF invests in Adeptio

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is to acquire a 50 percent stake in a United Arab Emirates firm which last month took control of Kuwaiti food giant Americana, the fund said on Monday. Through a wholly owned subsidiary, PIF will obtain the share in Adeptio Holdings from Mohamed al-Abbar, the head of Dubai property giant Emaar. An Adeptio Holdings subsidiary, Adeptio, last month completed the nearly US$2.4 billion deal for 67 percent of Americana, the group that brought more than a dozen major food brands to the Middle East. “Following the acquisition of this stake in Americana, Adeptio will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Americana held by public shareholders,” PIF said in a rare news release.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW to invest in startups

BMW AG plans to boost its investments in startups, as competition intensifies with new rivals, including Tesla Motors Inc, over technologies that make cars smarter and more energy-efficient. The luxury-vehicle maker will invest as much as 500 million euros (US$533 million) through its iVentures capital fund over 10 years, Munich-based BMW said on Monday in a statement. The fund, which started in 2011 with 100 million euros, will add autonomous driving to its investment areas and expand its reach from the US to Europe and Asia. “The mobility of the future and our industry is being defined by the increasingly rapid pace of technological change,” BMW head of development Klaus Froehlich said in the statement. “Anyone who wants to succeed must shape this change and have access to the best ideas.”

SECURITY

Deutsche Telekom attacked

Deutsche Telekom AG fell victim to hackers using malware that targets household devices, with hundreds of thousands of customers experiencing technical issues with their phone, Internet and TV services. Hackers infected customers’ routers, causing as many as 900,000 of its more than 20 million landline subscribers to lose service or see disruptions starting on Sunday, the company said. The carrier’s network was not affected, it said in a Web site statement. “We saw attacks from the Mirai botnet that targeted customer routers globally,” Thomas Tschersich, head of IT security at Deutsche Telekom, said in a video message posted on Twitter. The issues have been largely fixed after the carrier sent software updates to the devices and updated its network, Tschersich said.

TUNISIA

Support on offer

Western and regional partners are expected to offer pledges of support for the nation’s economy at a two-day investment conference that started yesterday. Representatives from 40 countries are to be offered the chance to participate in about US$30 billion worth of projects. France and Qatar are the main foreign backers.