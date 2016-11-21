MediaTek leads a smartphone design program for Indians

Staff writer, with CNA

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is leading a training program that brings together more than 10 Taiwanese high-tech firms operating in the smartphone industry to train Indian talent on smartphone design.

Courses are to begin on Thursday next week in Taiwan with 49 trainees from India, said Grant Kuo (郭耿聰), managing director of MediaTek’s subsidiary in India, adding that the program is to run for six weeks.

INTERNSHIPS

The booming smartphone market in India urgently needs specialists in the area, Kuo said.

He added that the Taiwanese firms are expected to offer the trainees jobs when they enter the Indian market.

Academics are also to offer courses on smartphone design theory, while internships are also to be provided.

Representative to India James Tien (田中光) said that the Taiwanese government would provide the trainees with any necessary assistance.

POLICY INITIATIVE

Tien said India is one of the important nations Taiwan has targeted under the government’s “new southbound policy.”

The training by MediaTek and other Taiwanese technology firms is one part of the policy’s efforts to boost understanding between the two nations.

The new policy is an initiative of the Democratic Progressive Party government to build closer ties with business partners in the region, such as ASEAN and India.

Higher levels of cooperation between Taiwan and India, in the industrial and technology sectors, similar to the MediaTek training program, are expected to arise from the “new southbound policy,” Tien said.