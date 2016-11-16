Staff writer, with CNA

TELECOMS

Far EasTone inks deal

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信), the nation’s third-largest telecom, yesterday said it has signed a contract with wireless equipment supplier Ericsson AB for NT$4.55 billion (US$142.77 million). The company had said it planned to spend NT$9.9 billion on new equipment this year, mostly on its 4G network, accounting for 10 percent of its annual revenue.

BANKING

Yuan deposits decline

Yuan deposits declined 1.06 percent to 308.53 billion yuan (US$44.99 billion) last month, ending two consecutive months of increases, as investors’ interest in the Chinese currency softened, the central bank said yesterday in Taipei. The retreat came after the yuan weakened against the greenback, even though local banks were offering relatively high interest rates to encourage investors. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units dropped 1.3 percent to 271.97 billion yuan last month because some local companies cut their yuan positions, the central bank said.

ELECTRONICS

Note 7 recall deadline set

Samsung Electronics Co’s branch in Taiwan yesterday said that the recall of the problematic Galaxy Note 7 could continue until the end of this year. A total of 42,000 units were sold in Taiwan before multiple reports of the flagship smartphone catching fire or exploding due to an overheated battery appeared around the world. As of Saturday, 77 percent of the Galaxy Note 7s sold in Taiwan had been recalled and the company expected that to rise to 80 percent by the end of yesterday. If distribution network inventory is included the percentage is expected to reach 82 percent, the firm said. The company set a deadline of Dec. 31 for the recall following negotiations with the National Communications Commission.

OPTOELECTRONICS

Largan boosts exports

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that the nation’s optoelectronic exports recorded an average annual growth rate of 36.5 percent between 2009 and last year, outpacing the 0.7 percent and 6 percent growth achieved by Japan and South Korea respectively during the same period. The performance was primarily driven by Largan Precision Co (大立光), a leading supplier of camera lenses for mobile devices. Largan’s products have helped grow the nation’s optoelectronic exports from US$300 million in 2009 to US$1.97 billion last year, the ministry said. However, slowing global economic growth has dragged on demand for mobile devices, leading to a 20.7 percent annual decline in exports in the first half of this year, the ministry said.

VIDEO GAMES

XPEC to be suspended

The Taipei Exchange yesterday announced that the trading of XPEC Entertainment Inc (樂陞科技) shares would be suspended tomorrow, as the video game developer has failed to produce a financial statement for the third quarter of this year. In addition, trading in three tranches of convertible bonds issued by XPEC would also be suspended, the exchange said. Despite the ruling, XPEC shares gained 5.51 percent to close at NT$12.45 in Taipei trading yesterday.

FINANCE

TWCA launches new center

Taiwan Certificate Authority Inc (TWCA, 台灣網路認證) yesterday launched a center which aims to develop personal identification verification solutions for financial technology. The center is to provide secured verification services for financial services.