DRAM chipmakers could see profits rise on slow growth

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

DRAM chipmakers are expected to enjoy a profitable year next year, as slower growth in chip supply will trigger a new round of price hikes, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

Worldwide DRAM chip demand is expected to increase at an annual rate of 19.2 percent next year, compared with chip supply growth of 20.5 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said.

“Next year will be a healthy year for DRAM chipmakers,” TrendForce analyst Ken Kuo (郭祚榮) said.

“Supply will be tight and chip prices will go up,” he said.

The world’s major DRAM makers are allocating more capacity to produce higher-margin chips used in mobile phones and servers to cope with rising demand, Kuo said.