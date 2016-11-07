Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Largan revenue down 12%

Handset camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) on Saturday reported revenue of NT$5.07 billion (US$161 million) for last month, down 12 percent from a year earlier because of fewer orders of voice coil motors from Apple Inc. However, last month’s figure was 2.4 percent higher from September’s and hit the highest level in 11 months, on the back of increased demand for Apple’s iPhone 7 series and smartphones from non-Apple clients. In the first 10 months of the year, consolidated revenue totaled NT$37.7 billion, falling 18 percent from the same period of last year, Largan said.

INVESTMENT

FSC to lift investment cap

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) announced plans to lift a cap on venture capital firms’ investments in seven innovative industries the government has been promoting, a move that is expected to attract NT$17 billion in new investments. After the relaxation, the cap on venture capital investment in the industries is to increase from NT$50 million to NT$150 million, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lu Hui-jung (呂蕙容) said.

TECHNOLOGY

Expo to focus on IoT

The Taipei Smart City Summit & Expo is to focus on the development and application of the Internet of Things (IoT), an event organizer said on Thursday last week. The Taipei Computer Association said that “smart” cities are a crucial field for the application of IoT, which is in turn a vital foundation for the realization of “intelligent” communities. The exhibition is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Nangang Exhibition Hall from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24.