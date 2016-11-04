Staff writer, with agencies

SEMICONDUCTORS

Demand tipped to improve

GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), which makes silicon wafers, yesterday said demand for this quarter would be greater than seasonal norms, driven by rising demand for high-end smartphones. GlobalWafers said it plans to raise wafer prices in the first quarter next year to reflect the strong New Taiwan dollar and rising wafer costs. In the first three quarters of this year, the company saw its net profit contract by 30 percent to NT$1.11 billion (US$35.3 million), or earnings per share of NT$3, from NT1.58 billion, or NT$4.56 per share, during the same period a year earlier. The company also said that US regulators approved its acquisition of SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd for US$683 million.

CHIP DESIGNERS

Faraday income declines

Faraday Technology Corp (智原), a fabless chip design service and silicon patent provider, yesterday said net income last quarter plunged 50 percent from NT$125 million in the second quarter to NT$50 million. Earnings per share tumbled to NT$0.21 from NT$0.51 the previous quarter. Revenue declined 15 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$1.54 billion last quarter from NT$1.81 billion as demand weakened due to customer inventory corrections and seasonal factors, Faraday said. The company expects revenue to drop by a low-single-digit percentage this quarter as demand continues to dip. Gross margin will fall to between 40 and 43 percent this quarter, from 44.1 percent last quarter, the company said.

TRANSPORTATION

THSRC adds more services

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) yesterday said that it will operate more trains on weekends starting next month to meet high demand for weekend travel. Starting from Dec. 2, eight additional high-speed trains will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday — five southbound and three northbound, the company said. The new services will bring the total number of trains provided by THSRC to 960 per week, the company said, adding that bookings for the extra trains will be accepted from tomorrow.

COMPUTERS

Microsoft unveils Teams

Microsoft Inc on Wednesday unveiled its “Teams” tool for workplace collaboration, taking on rising star Slack in a hot market. Teams is built into Office 365, which includes popular applications such as Word and Excel as cloud-hosted services. Skype Internet voice and video calling service is also integrated into Teams. A preview version of Teams is available to businesses in 181 countries, with general availability expected early next year, Microsoft said.

SOUTH KOREA

Property rules to change

The government said it will take steps to ease overheating property markets in Seoul, Sejong, and some areas in Gyeonggi and Busan. Minister of Finance Yoo Il-ho said the government will limit resale of rights to buy new apartments and bolster bidding requirements for new apartments in the regions, while monitoring markets and designating anti-speculation property zones if needed. The government is to revise its rules shortly so that the changes can be applied, Yoo said. The measures came after the government in August released policies to curb household debt growth, requiring banks to impose stricter screening for some types of loans and also limiting the supply of land for housing.