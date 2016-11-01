Sony cuts profit forecast after sale of battery unit

Bloomberg

Sony Corp cut its annual profit forecast by 10 percent after taking an impairment on the sale of its battery unit in the latest move by the consumer electronics giant to focus on its most lucrative businesses.

Operating income will be ￥270 billion (US$2.6 billion) in the 12 months ending March, down from a projected ￥300 billion, the Tokyo-based company said yesterday.

Prior to the release, analysts had expected ￥307.5 billion of earnings this fiscal year, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Sony agreed to sell its battery unit to Murata Manufacturing Co for about ￥17.5 billion and also transfer 8,500 workers, resulting in a ￥33 billion impairment for its components business.

The company had announced the sale in July without disclosing a price, but warned the deal would likely negatively affect earnings.

The charge was less than some analysts expected, with Credit Suisse Group AG earlier this year predicting a ￥40 billion writedown.

“It’s very positive, because it’s one division that has been underperforming,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, Singapore-based head of Japanese equity sales at BGC Partners Inc. “Eight thousand, five hundred employees is a lot of employees for a loss-making division. And now they’ve transferred all of them to Murata.”

The affected battery workers represent 6.8 percent of the 125,300 employees Sony had as of March.

Sony chief executive officer Kazuo Hirai has narrowed the scope of operations to focus on businesses that make money. He has relied on games, the largest unit by revenue, to keep investors happy as he deals with the fallout from April’s earthquakes in Japan, which affected the production of camera modules.

Sony shares yesterday rose 1.9 percent to ￥3,361 at the close in Tokyo before the revised forecast was announced. The stock has gained 12 percent this year and is on pace for its fourth straight annual gain.

The company also cut its net income forecast for the year by 25 percent to ￥60 billion, but maintained that sales will total ￥7.4 trillion.

Sony is due to release detailed quarterly earnings today.