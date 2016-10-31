Asus to surpass Apple in notebook sales: TrendForce

Staff writer, with CNA

Despite the launch of a new MacBook Pro series by Apple Inc, Taiwanese PC vendor Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) is expected to surpass the US consumer electronics giant in notebook computer shipments this year, according to market advisory firm TrendForce Corp (集邦科技).

Citing a research report, the Taipei-based company said that Asustek is likely to ship 16.8 million notebooks to take a 10.6 percent share of the global market, while Apple’s shipments would reach 13 million units, representing an 8.2 percent share.

As a result, Apple, which is unlikely to see a significant boost from the launch of its new MacBook Pro series on Thursday, would see its global position fall one place to fifth this year, while Asustek would retain fourth place, the firm said.

Last year, Apple and Asustek each shipped 17 million notebooks, representing a 10.3 percent share in the global market, to tie for fourth place.

Major PC brands are still feeling the pinch from a slowdown in the global PC market, but Apple is expected to witness a steeper shipment decline than Asustek this year, the report said.

In terms of overall global shipments, TrendForce said that 157 million notebooks would be sold worldwide this year, a decrease of 4.3 percent from last year’s 164 million units.

TOP THREE

Shipments of the top three vendors — HP Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) and Dell Inc — would reach 35.1 million units, 33.6 million units and 23.7 million units this year respectively, TrendForce said.

The three vendors are expected to take a 22.3 percent, 21.4 percent and 15 percent share of the global market respectively, the company said.

Acer Inc (宏碁) is expected to ship 13 million notebooks this year, down from 14.7 million units last year, TrendForce said.

That would give Acer an 8.2 percent share of the global market, and put it in the same position as Apple as the fifth-biggest notebook computer vendor, TrendForce said.