Toyota announces recall of nearly 6m more Takata airbags

AFP, TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp yesterday said it was recalling another 5.8 million Takata Corp-made airbags in a global safety scandal blamed for a string of deaths and injuries.

The world’s biggest vehicle maker said it was calling back 1.47 million airbags installed in cars sold in Europe, 1.16 million units in Japan, 820,000 units in China and 2.35 million in other regions excluding the US, where recalls have already been announced.

Toyota’s latest recall brings its total of called back Takata airbags to 23.1 million.

The affected models, including Corolla and Vitz/Yaris, were produced between May 2000 and November 2001, or between April 2006 and December 2014, Toyota said in an e-mail.

About 100 million Takata airbags have been recalled over a defect that can send metal and plastic shrapnel from the inflator canister hurtling toward drivers and passengers when an airbag is deployed.

The main cause of the defect remains unclear, but a combination of time, environmental moisture and fluctuating high temperatures is a likely culprit, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Meanwhile, Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), Taiwan’s top vehicle seller, introduced an updated model Toyota 86, which is equipped with a high-resolution touch screen and a driver’s support system.

The company said it would raise the retail price of the vehicle by NT$50,000 (US$1,584) to NT$1.23 million.

Hotai expects the new model to take 40 percent of the nation’s two-door sports car market, with an annual sales target of 300 units.

Additional reporting by Kuo Chia-erh