Asustek shipments rise despite worldwide slump

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) bucked the global downtrend in PC shipments to register a 2.4 percent year-on-year increase for the third quarter of this year, according to market information advisory firm Gartner Inc.

In a report issued on Tuesday last week, Gartner said that Asustek shipped about 5.4 million PCs from July to last month, an increase of 2.4 percent from 5.27 million units over the same period last year.

Due to the increase, Asustek ranked as the fourth-largest PC vendor in the world with a 7.8 percent share of the global market, up from 7.2 percent in the same period last year, Gartner said.

Asustek’s domestic rival Acer Inc (宏碁) saw its shipments for the third quarter fall 14.1 percent from the same period last year to 4.61 million units.

Acer’s global market share dropped to 6.7 percent in the quarter, from 7.3 percent a year earlier, making the firm the sixth-largest PC brand in the world, Gartner said.

The report showed that Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) retained first place in the third quarter, with a 20.9 percent market share, up from 20.2 percent one year earlier.

However, the Chinese company saw its shipments decrease 2.4 percent year-on-year to 14.43 million units over the same period.

Both HP Inc and Dell Inc maintained their places at second and third respectively in the third quarter, taking a 20.4 percent share and a 14.7 percent share of the global market respectively, while Apple Inc came fifth with a 7.2 percent share, the report said.

The six top vendors accounted for 78 percent of total global shipments in the third quarter, the highest-ever level, Gartner said.

Overall, global PC shipments fell 5.7 percent year-on-year to 68.95 million units in the third quarter, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of decline and the longest downturn in the PC industry’s history, Gartner said.