Agencies

CHEMICALS

Total sells Atotech

Total SA agreed to sell its specialty chemicals unit Atotech to Carlyle Group LP for US$3.2 billion as the French oil company disposes of non-core assets to weather a slump in crude and preserve payouts to shareholders. The sale price is 11.9 times Atotech’s adjusted earnings for last year before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the companies said in a statement yesterday. Equity for the transaction is to come from buyout funds Carlyle Europe Partners IV and Carlyle Partners VI. Atotech, which had revenue of 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) last year, has more than 4,000 employees, mainly in China and Germany.

RETAIL

Wal-Mart sees flat earnings

US retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday predicted that earnings would be flat in fiscal year 2018 as it pumps up investment in e-commerce initiatives. Wal-Mart said earnings for the next fiscal year that begins on Feb. 1 next year will be essentially unchanged from those of fiscal 2017, which are expected to come in at US$4.15 to US$4.35 a share. The company forecasted an overall capital budget of US$11 billion in both fiscal 2017 and 2018, down from US$11.5 billion in fiscal 2016. It will open 130 new stores in the US in the current year, down from a prior plan to build 135 to 155 stores. The company expects to build 55 new stores in the US in fiscal 2018.

INVESTMENT

Norwegian fund posts profit

Norway’s US$882 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, returned a profit in the third quarter thanks to strong stock markets, it said yesterday. The fund earned a return of 4 percent in the quarter, or 240 billion Norwegian kroner (US$29.7 billion), beating its benchmark by 0.2 percentage points. In the second quarter the fund booked a profit of 1.3 percent. “Equity investments performed strongest during the quarter with positive returns in all regions. This was the main contributor to the fund’s results,” fund deputy chief executive Trond Grande said in a statement.

AVIATION

CIT sells leasing unit

The CIT Group, a commercial lender, on Thursday agreed to sell its aircraft leasing business to a Chinese-owned competitor for about US$10 billion, signifying a big step by CIT to slim itself down in the face of pressure from investors. CIT is selling its aircraft leasing unit — which owns and manages 334 planes and has an additional 133 on order — to Avolon Holdings Ltd, which is based in Ireland, but is owned by the HNA Group (海航集團) of China. CIT will use the proceeds to pay out more than US$3 billion to its shareholders and to further bolster its balance sheet.

RETAIL

Seven & i restructuring

Seven & i Holdings Co unveiled a restructuring plan to divest struggling department stores and set up a real-estate division, in a bid to focus on boosting profit at its core 7-Eleven business. The new unit, to be created this fiscal year, will explore redeveloping property occupied by under-performing general merchandise stores into housing for seniors or other residential and commercial facilities, company president Ryuichi Isaka said on Thursday. Seven & i also announced a capital alliance with a local retailer and is to transfer three Sogo & Seibu department stores to the partner. Seven & i Holdings shares yesterday fell the most in three months in Tokyo trading in the wake of the plan’s announcement.