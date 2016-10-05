Staff writer, with agencies

TURKEY

GDP growth forecast cut

The government is cutting its forecast for the nation’s economic growth this year from 4.5 percent to 3.2 percent due to the negative global situation, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said yesterday. Yildirim said that GDP would grow 3.2 percent this year, in 2017 would expand 4.4 percent and from 2018-2019 is expected to return to a rate of 5 percent growth. The prime minister did not directly refer to the July 15 failed coup and plunge in tourism following attacks this year, which economists expect have eaten into GDP growth. Statistics last month showed that the economy grew 3.1 percent in the second quarter, slowing sharply from the strong figure of 4.7 percent the first quarter. The nation has enjoyed robust growth for much of the past decade in one the the key achievements of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the source of much of his popularity.

NETWORKS

Ericsson to lay off workers

Ericsson AB yesterday said it is to lay off 3,000 workers in Sweden and downsize operations as part of its global plan to cut costs by 9 billion kronor (US$1 billion) next year. The Swedish networks company said the job cuts will be in research and development, sales and administration. It employs 16,000 people in Sweden. The company said “technology shifts” were behind the layoffs. It also said that it would recruit 1,000 people in research and development in Sweden in the next three years to meet the demands of new technologies and increase its software portfolio. CEO Jan Frykhammar said the company would continue to have “a strong focus “on research and development and that the cost-cutting measures were necessary “to secure Ericsson’s long-term competitiveness as well as technology and services leadership.”

REAL ESTATE

PropertyGuru eyes Vietnam

PropertyGuru Pte, Southeast Asia’s largest real-estate Web site, is investing in Vietnam’s Batdongsan to gain a foothold in one of the fastest-growing countries in the region. PropertyGuru will gain two board seats at Vietnam’s largest real-estate site, according to a statement yesterday that did not disclose financial details. Batdongsan is used by 2 million people per month in Vietnam and has about 500 employees in seven offices. Growing Internet use by the country’s young population, where there are more mobile phones than residents, provides an attractive option for PropertyGuru, offsetting slumping regions such as its home market of Singapore. Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated to 6.4 percent in the third quarter from 5.8 percent in the previous quarter. Vietnam becomes PropertyGuru’s fifth market after Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

MINING

Lucara completes upgrade

Lucara Diamond Corp completed the first stage of upgrading its processing plant at the Karowe mine in Botswana that would introduce technology to recover some of the world’s biggest diamonds. The upgrades will allow the company to sift diamonds as big as 90mm amid tonnes of mining rubble, the Vancouver-based company said in a statement yesterday. Last year, Lucara recovered a 1,109-carat gem — named Lesedi la Rona — at Karowe, which was the world’s second-largest diamond even after breaking off a 374-carat chunk in the process.