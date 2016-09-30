Agencies

VIETNAM

GDP up 6.4% on exports

Economic growth accelerated this quarter, boosted by foreign investments and rising exports. GDP rose 6.4 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, up from 5.78 percent in the previous three months, the General Statistics Office said yesterday. In the nine months through this month, the economy grew 5.93 percent, compared with the median estimate of 5.83 percent in a Bloomberg survey of four economists. Growth is being buoyed by rising foreign direct investment and exports, stronger credit demand and a slight recovery in agriculture following a crippling drought, the office said.

JAPAN

Retail beginning to slump

Retail sales fell for the first time in three months, signaling that consumer spending is struggling to maintain traction. Sales fell 1.1 percent last month from the previous month, according to a Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry report released yesterday. The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg was for a 0.6 percent drop. Compared with a year earlier, they fell 2.1 percent.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novo to cut 1,000 jobs

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk says it plans to lay off about 1,000 employees globally to reduce operating costs because of “a challenging competitive environment, especially in its large US market.” One of the world’s leading makers of diabetes medicines says half the job cuts are expected to be in Denmark. Copenhagen-based Novo said the layoffs are likely to affect its research and development departments, headquarters staff functions and global commercial organization.

BANKING

California to cut Wells ties

California state Treasurer John Chiang on Wednesday said that he is suspending some of the state’s most profitable lines of business with Wells Fargo amid allegations bank employees opened millions of accounts without customers’ permission. The announcement by the nation’s largest issuer of municipal debt reflects the growing political pressure on the banking giant since it agreed to pay US$185 million to settle the allegations. The sanctions apply to only a portion of California’s business with Wells Fargo.

TRANSPORTATION

Fosun buys controlling stake

Fosun Group (復星集團) will become the first private Chinese company to take a controlling stake in a high-speed railway project with the government, after agreeing to invest in a 46.2 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion) venture. Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co (上海復星高科技) signed an agreement with the Zhejiang provincial government, the company said on Wednesday. It did not disclose its stake. The project, a 270km link between Hangzhou and Taizhou, is to be financed through Sunvision Capital, a public-private partnership-focused fund owned by Fosun. Sunvision has a project pipeline worth almost 500 billion yuan across China, according to the statement.

TECHNOLOGY

Apple, Deloitte to join forces

Apple Inc on Wednesday announced an alliance with professional services group Deloitte to get more businesses using iPhones and iPads as workplace tools. Deloitte is creating an Apple practice with more than 5,000 strategic advisers devoted to helping businesses adopt new work styles using the technology giant’s mobile devices and software, the companies said in a joint release.

NORWAY

Calls for investment denied

The country’s US$890 billion wealth fund shrugged off a call to increase emerging market investments after it built up a position of about 10 percent in the world’s fastest-growing economies in the past four years. “There are limits to such an allocation,” Egil Matsen, the central bank deputy governor who is in charge of overseeing the fund, said in an interview on Wednesday in Bergen, Norway. “We are comfortable with the geographic distribution of the fund now.” The fund has slowed an expansion into emerging markets in a shift that started in 2012. It had 9.5 percent of its equity holdings in emerging markets, with China the largest investment, followed by Taiwan and India, according to its second-quarter report.