PRC’s Wanda takes aim at Disney

In the year 383 in the Jin Dynasty, 80,000 soldiers in the town of Feishui successfully warded off attackers who outnumbered them 10-fold. It has been lauded as one of the most famed underdog victories in Chinese history.

Billionaire Wang Jianlin (王健林) is betting on strength in numbers prevailing as he battles modern-day invader Walt Disney Co to become China’s biggest theme-park operator.

The chairman of Wanda Group (萬達集團) was in the audience on Saturday as dozens of actors in Feishui, now part of the eastern city of Hefei, attempted to recreate the famous battle 1,633 years later to mark the opening of the Hefei Wanda Cultural Tourism City.

Wang has laid out a plan to build 15 multibillion-dollar theme parks across China by 2020, which he said would be a “pack of wolves” that defeats the one “tiger” of Shanghai Disneyland.

The 160 hectare Hefei Wanda City, located in the eastern province of Anhui, opened a week ahead of China’s week-long golden week holiday that starts on Saturday. It has been four months since the company introduced its first theme park, in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. Both cities are within a four-hour train ride of Shanghai.

The Hefei park, comprising an outdoor entertainment facility, a shopping mall, a movie complex and an indoor water park, is Wanda’s latest attempt to diversify from its real-estate roots and build a culture-and-entertainment empire that it hopes will overshadow Walt Disney.

On Saturday, Wang announced that Wanda would splash out another 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) on indoor entertainment facilities at the Hefei park, to be completed in two to three years.

“Wanda is determined to make Hefei Wanda City a world-class tourism attraction, making Hefei a world-class tourism destination,” Wang told a roomful of local officials and reporters at the opening ceremony.

The conglomerate is building eight other “Wanda Cities.”

A Disney spokesperson referred to comments by its chief executive officer Bob Iger that Shanghai Disneyland “has been well received by the Chinese consumer.”

Guarded by tight security, local officials and foreign ambassadors were shown around the 24 billion yuan Wanda development on Saturday morning, before the park opened to the public at 12:18pm, an auspicious time for wealth and fortune, according to Chinese numerology.

When including the residential project nearby, the cost of the project rises to 35 billion yuan, according to Wanda.

Highlights of the park include a street display of traditional Chinese craftsmanship, a parade conjuring up the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, the world’s tallest looping roller coaster and China’s first immersive interactive cinema.

Admission to the complex costs 388 yuan for a combined daily pass in the peak season, while the outdoor theme park alone costs 248 yuan. Although cheaper than Shanghai Disneyland, it is not a small expenditure for local residents. Last year, the GDP per capita in Anhui Province was 36,176 yuan, compared with the national average of 52,000 yuan.

“Of course, I’d love to take my entire family to go visit sometime, but it’s quite expensive compared with our usual leisure destinations — the existing aquarium costs just 80 yuan,” said 44-year-old Wei Minggen, a local taxi driver.

The development can host 20 million visitors a year, according to Wanda. Anhui Province’s population was 61 million last year.