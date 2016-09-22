Hotel occupancy rates diminish

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Occupancy rates averaged 64.14 percent for international tourist hotels in Taipei in July, while daily room rates stood at NT$4,445, the Tourism Bureau said on its Web site last week.

The latest occupancy data marked a 4.17 percent retreat from the same month last year, while room dates dropped 2.5 percent, signs of a challenge for the industry as the economy slows and competition sharpens.

STANDARD HOTELS

Standard hotels fared slightly better, with occupancy rates slowing from 72.24 percent to 71.65 percent in July from the same month last year, while daily room rates stood at NT$3,433, almost unchanged from NT$3,440 a year earlier, bureau figures showed.

The retreat is more evident at scenic areas across Taiwan, where international hotels recorded occupancy rates of 62.89 percent, down from 70.56 percent a year earlier, the figures showed.

Standard hotels in scenic areas saw occupancy rates little changed at 48.09 percent, compared with 48.67 percent a year earlier, government figures showed.

SCENIC AREAS

Hoteliers charged higher rates in scenic areas this year.

On average, lodging costs rose from NT$7,035 to NT$7,219 at international tourist hotels and spiked about 60 percent to NT$4,604 at standard hotels, the bureau said.

Cosmos Hotel Taipei (台北天成大飯店) outperformed its peers nationwide with a 97.18 percent occupancy rate, the bureau said.

Grand Mayfull Hotel Taipei (台北美福大飯店) scored the lowest rate of 7.05 percent, worse than Grand View Resort (北投麗禧溫泉酒店) at 36.07 percent and Hotel Royal Beitou (北投老爺酒店) at 25.87 percent, it said.

Summer is a low season for hot-spring facilities.