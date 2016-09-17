Indonesia to probe Google

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesia on Thursday said it would launch investigations into Google after the technology giant allegedly refused to cooperate with the country’s tax department, an official said.

Google has denied the allegations, declaring it had paid all taxes in Indonesia since opening its Jakarta offices in 2011.

The Indonesian government has repeatedly asserted the California-based company had outstanding tax issues to resolve.

Muhammad Haniv, a senior official with Jakarta’s tax office, said Google had refused a request to allow tax officials to examine its financial statements.

“We are now elevating this to an investigation, because they refused to be examined. This could be classified as a criminal offense,” Haniv told reporters, adding that Google generates tens of millions in advertising revenue, but contributed little in tax.

‘COMPLIANT’

Jason Tedjasukmana, the head of corporate communications for Google Indonesia, said in a statement that the company had always worked closely with the government and had “complied by paying all taxes which apply in Indonesia.”

Jakarta has also applied pressure to other foreign tech behemoths, such as Facebook Inc and Yahoo Inc, over their tax arrangements in Indonesia.

TECH BOOM

Global tech businesses have flooded Indonesia in recent years to capitalize on the exploding number of Internet users in the Southeast Asian nation, which has an enormous population of young people with smartphones.

One-third of Indonesia’s 255 million people have access to the Internet, but analysts say that number is likely to increase as connectivity improves across the archipelago.