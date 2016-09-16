Agencies

BANKING

New loans surge in China

New loans extended by Chinese banks jumped to 948.7 billion yuan (US$141.8 billion) last month, up from the 463.6 billion yuan in July, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday. The figure was below June’s 1.38 trillion, but beat a median forecast of 750 billion yuan in a survey by Bloomberg News. In a separate statement, the PBOC said that total social financing — an alternative measure of credit in the real economy — also leaped, tripling to 1.47 trillion yuan last month from 487.9 billion yuan in July. The figure also beat Bloomberg’s median forecast of 900 billion yuan.

EUROZONE

Industrial production down

Official figures show that industrial production across the 19-country eurozone fell 1.1 percent in July, a development that could seriously weigh on the region’s third-quarter growth. The decline reported on Wednesday by Eurostat, the union’s statistics agency, more than offset the previous month’s 0.8 percent gain. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was the chief reason behind the fall, as it recorded a 1.9 percent monthly decline.

LIGHTING

Tech Pro boss’ assets frozen

The chairman of Tech Pro Technology Development Ltd (德普科技), an LED lighting product maker deemed worthless by short-seller Glaucus Research Group, has had some of his assets frozen by a Hong Kong court and also faces a bankruptcy claim. The High Court on Aug. 30 granted a Mareva injunction covering up to HK$11.2 million (US$1.4 million) of Li Wing Sang’s (李永生) assets in the territory, Tech Pro said on Wednesday evening. Citic Securities Brokerage (HK) Ltd (中信證券) on Monday filed a claim for bankruptcy proceedings against Li, a court document showed. The legal issues are Li’s personal matters and not related to the firm’s business, Tech Pro said. The chairman has not provided any financial assistance or guarantee to the company, it said.

PROPERTY

Singapore home sales drop

Home sales fell last month in Singapore, as developers marketed fewer projects in a month considered inauspicious by Chinese homebuyers. Developers sold 473 units last month, compared with 1,091 in July, according to data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. That is the lowest sales since February. The seventh month of the lunar calendar year, known as the Ghost Month, is a time homebuyers avoid property purchases. Meanwhile, an index tracking private residential prices fell 0.4 percent in the three months ended June 30 from the previous quarter, capping the longest series of quarterly losses since 1975, when prices were first published, according to data from the urban authority in July.

RESTAURANTS

McDonald’s gets final bids

Fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp has received final bids from at least three groups for its China and Hong Kong outlets, with global private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG Capital separately teaming up with Chinese partners for the business worth up to US$3 billion, sources said. Carlyle has joined with Chinese state conglomerate CITIC Group (中國中信集團), while TPG has teamed up with mini-market operator Wumart Stores Inc (物美商業集團) on their separate bids for the 20-year franchise, said the sources, who declined to be named. Real-estate firm Sanpower Group (三胞集團) also made an offer for the assets, one of the sources said.