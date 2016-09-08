Agencies

CHINA

Exchange reserves fall

Foreign-exchange reserves fell to US$3.19 trillion last month, People’s Bank of China data showed yesterday, in line with market expectations and the lowest level since December 2011. Reserves fell by US$15.89 billion, the biggest drop since May. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted reserves would fall to US$3.19 trillion from US$3.20 trillion at the end of July. The nation’s gold reserves fell to US$77.18 billion at the end of last month, down from US$78.89 billion at the end of July, the bank said.

GERMANY

Industrial output declines

Industrial production dropped 1.5 percent in July from June, feeding worries of a slowing economy at the start of the third quarter, the Ministry of the Economy said yesterday. Analysts had predicted a 0.1 percent rise. Production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was down 2.3 percent, with the largest drop in the production of capital goods, which fell 3.6 percent, data showed.

AUTOMAKERS

Software tie-up announced

Chinese-owned Volvo Cars and Swedish-based automotive safety group Autoliv Inc say they are creating a jointly owned company to develop autonomous driving software. The automaker on Tuesday said that the new company, which has yet to be named, would develop advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving systems. It is to begin operations in Gothenburg, Sweden, early next year. The systems are to be used by Volvo and offered for sale to other automakers.

ENERGY

Enbridge to buy Spectra

Canada’s Enbridge Inc is buying Houston-based Spectra Energy Corp for about US$28 billion, creating North America’s largest energy infrastructure company. Both companies operate pipelines that deliver oil and natural gas. According to the terms of the deal announced on Tuesday, Spectra Energy shareholders are to receive 0.984 per share of the combined company, or about US$40.33 for each Spectra Energy share they own. When the deal closes, which is expected to happen in the in the first quarter of next year, the new firm will be called Enbridge Inc and keep its current headquarters in Calgary, Canada.

AGROCHEMICALS

Syngenta executive to retire

Syngenta AG chief financial officer John Ramsay announced he will retire at the end of this month, marking the end of his career with the sale of the world’s largest agrochemical producer to China National Chemical Corp (中國化工) for US$43 billion. The Swiss maker of pesticides and herbicides named commercial finance head Mark Patrick to be finance chief when Ramsay steps down at the end of the month, the Basel-based company said yesterday. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year after US national security officials gave it the go-ahead.

AIRLINES

KLM labor deal reached

Dutch labor leaders and KLM airline on Tuesday announced they had struck a pay deal for ground staff, hailed by the union as a breakthrough after weeks of tensions. The Dutch Trade Union Federation said the deal reached was “significantly better” than what had been on the table, as all ground staff will get a better profit-sharing scheme, including a guaranteed dividend of 1,600 euros (US$1,798.4) this year and a one-time 1 percent dividend next year. And from 2018 there would be a guaranteed 1 percent pay rise.