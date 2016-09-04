Yum to sell stake in China business

Reuters

KFC and Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands Inc said Chinese investment firm Primavera Capital Group (春華資本) and an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) will buy a stake in Yum China for US$460 million as Yum prepares to spin off the business.

The deal gives Primavera, a powerful China-focused private equity firm founded by an ex-Goldman Sachs banker, a significant stake in Yum’s China business.

It also further expands the reach of Ant Financial Services Group (螞蟻金服), which runs Alibaba’s Alipay (支付寶) mobile payments platform and has been expanding into China’s restaurant industry.

The investors will receive warrants to buy an additional 4 percent stake in Yum China in two tranches at valuations of US$12 billion and US$15 billion, the company said on Friday.

A Yum spokesman said the use of the proceeds from the deal will be determined by the future Yum China board of directors.

Yum has signaled that part of the money could go toward expanding across China, as the company signaled in October last year that it hoped to nearly triple the amount of its restaurants in China to 20,000.

Yum’s China business has hit road blocks in recent years, including a scandal at a minor meat supplier and bird flu outbreaks. The largest fast-food chain in China has also been losing ground to McDonald’s Corp.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company’s move to separate its China business followed pressure last year from one of its largest investors, Corvex Management, the activist hedge fund run by Keith Meister. Meister is on Yum’s board.

The spinoff is expected on Oct. 31, with Yum China to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange a day later, the company said.

Primavera will invest US$410 million, while Ant Financial will put in US$50 million. China’s sovereign wealth fund and New York private equity firm KKR & Co were also in the hunt for a Yum China stake.

Primavera’s founder, Fred Hu (胡祖六), is to become non-executive chairman of Yum China’s board.