CPC and Formosa raising gasoline, diesel prices today

By Kevin Chen / Staff reporter

The nation’s two oil refiners are to raise gasoline and diesel prices today for the third consecutive week.

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would increase its fuel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, as its average crude oil costs rose US$0.03 per barrel to US$46.85 last week.

With the NT dollar depreciating NT$0.302 against the greenback last week, CPC said in a statement that its weighted oil price formula showed a 0.82 percent increase over the week.

The firm calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula that is comprised of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.

Global oil prices fluctuated within a narrow range last week, with the potential political stabilization in Nigeria and Iran’s intention to address low prices with other producers supporting the market, while rising US oil inventories were affecting sentiment, CPC said in the statement.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday announced that it would raise its wholesale gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.

The company left the scale of retail price changes to individual gas stations.