Agencies

BANKING

EU, Portugal reach deal

The European Commission and Portugal on Wednesday said they have agreed on a 5 billion euro (US$5.64 billion) deal to recapitalize the state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos bank, including through a 2.7 billion euro injection of state funds. The deal was provisionally approved by European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager to meet the 28-nation bloc’s tough rules on preventing unfair government aid for businesses.

PHARMACEUTICALS

AZ to sell antibiotics arm

British drugs giant AstraZeneca (AZ) PLC on Wednesday agreed to sell part of its antibiotics business to US giant Pfizer Inc for up to US$1.6 billion. The deal for the company’s small-molecule antibiotics, or those developed using traditional chemistry, is expected to complete in the fourth quarter, AstraZeneca said in a statement. The news comes days after Pfizer bought San Francisco-based biotech firm Medivation Inc — which specializes in cancer treatments — for US$14 billion.

SOVEREIGN FUNDS

QIA buys iconic stake in US

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has made an iconic purchase in the US — a stake in the company that owns New York’s Empire State Building. The Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which manages the building, said late on Tuesday that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) purchased a 9.9 percent stake in the company for US$622 million. The QIA’s existing US holdings include a more than 10 percent stake in New York-based luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.

STOCKS

CNOOC stock drops on loss

China’s main offshore oil and gas producer, CNOOC Ltd (中國海洋石油), saw its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange fall yesterday, after it reported a US$1.16 billion net loss for the first half. It was the company’s first half-year loss since it started trading on the Hong Kong exchange in 2000, with CNOOC blaming low oil prices and write-downs on assets for its performance. CNOOC posted a net loss for the six months ending June 30 of 7.74 billion yuan (US$1.16 billion), alongside a 25.4 percent drop in revenue to 66.83 billion yuan.

TECHNOLOGY

HP downbeat on Q4

HP Inc, which sells personal computers and printers, forecast its fiscal fourth-quarter profit might fall short of analysts’ estimates, hurt by slumping demand for its products. Profit from continuing operations, excluding some items, will be US$0.34 to US$0.37 per share in the current quarter, HP said on Wednesday. That would fall short of analysts’ projections of US$0.40. The company reported profit, before certain items, of US$0.48 per share in the third quarter ended July 31, topping analysts’ estimates of US$0.45. Sales fell 3.8 percent to US$11.9 billion, compared with estimates of US$11.5 billion.

COMMODITIES

South32 earnings surprise

South32 Ltd, the world’s biggest manganese producer, is to pay its inaugural dividend and said it is monitoring two potential investment opportunities after reporting full-year earnings that beat analysts’ estimates. A decline in commodity prices saw underlying earnings fall 76 percent to US$138 million in the year ended June 30, down from a pro-forma US$575 million in the same period last year, the Perth-based company said yesterday. That exceeded the US$111 million average of 18 estimates compiled by Bloomberg. It will pay a final dividend of US$0.01 per share.