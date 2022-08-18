El Salvador has arrested about 50,000 suspected gang members since Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele launched a “war” in March on criminal groups terrorizing the country, the head of the country’s police force announced on Tuesday.
“We can inform the Salvadoran people that we have already reached 50,000 recorded detentions during the period of the emergency regime,” said Mauricio Arriaza, director of the National Civil Police.
Arriaza, as well as Salvadoran Minister of Justice Gustavo Villatoro and Minister of Defense Rene Merino at parliament requested an extension of the emergency powers, which have done away with the need for arrest warrants.
Photo: AFP
They were first enacted in March and have been prolonged by the legislature on a month-by-month basis ever since.
The 84-seat unicameral assembly agreed to grant the government’s newest request to maintain the decree, with 66 members voting in favor of an extension through the middle of next month.
The small Central American country has also increased sentences for gang membership five-fold, to up to 45 years.
To house part of the detainees, Bukele ordered the construction of a gigantic prison for 40,000 gang members in a rural area of the city of Tecoluca, in the center of the country, which should be ready before the end of the year.
“The results of the emergency regime have been overwhelming, we have had a strong impact on these terrorist structures,” Villatoro said in his report on the gang crackdowns.
Almost 69 percent of the detainees are accused of belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha gang — also known as MS-13 — followed by the Surenos faction of the Barrio 18 gang (17.7 percent) and the Revolucionarios faction of the same group (12.7 percent).
Rights groups have denounced the arbitrary arrest of many people, including minors, with no gang links.
In different operations, the police and the army have seized more than US$1 million, in addition to 1,283 weapons.
More than 1,500 vehicles, as well as drugs and cell phones, have also been seized.
The wave of detentions is unprecedented in the country of 6.5 million people, who have suffered decades of violent crime driven by gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18.
These gangs count about 70,000 members.
Newly married and with his first child on the way, auto worker Wang (王) wanted to move into the apartment he bought in Wuhan three years ago, but those hopes were dashed by China’s ballooning property crisis. Saddled with nearly US$300,000 in debt and with his unit nowhere near completion, the 34-year-old decided he had enough and stopped making mortgage payments. He is among numerous home buyers across dozens of cities in China who have boycotted payments over fears that their properties will not be completed by cash-strapped, debt-laden developers. “They said construction would resume soon,” Wang said, only giving his surname. “But
PROPAGANDA LEAFLETS: Seoul voiced ‘strong regret’ as Kim’s sister threatened to eradicate South Korean authorities for sending the virus across the border North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suffered from a “high fever” during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, his sister Kim Yo-jong said yesterday, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus. Kim Yo-jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health — and then only to show that he shares the struggles of
‘COMMON THREATS’: In a speech marking the end of Japan’s rule over the Korean Peninsula, Yoon Suk-yeol said he wants to ‘swiftly ... improve’ relations with Tokyo South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help Washington has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea. Yoon said in a speech to mark Japan’s World War II surrender and the end of its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula that he wants to “swiftly and properly improve” relations with Tokyo stemming from historical disputes. “When Korea-Japan relations move toward a common future, and when the mission of
NATIONAL SECURITY PRIORITY: Former US president Donald Trump might have retained nuclear codes after leaving the White House last year, a weapons expert said FBI agents were looking for secret documents about nuclear weapons among other classified material when they searched former US president Donald Trump’s Florida home on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The newspaper cited people familiar with the investigation as saying that nuclear weapons documents were thought to be in the trove the FBI was hunting in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. They did not specify what kind of documents, or whether they referred to the US arsenal or another country’s. The report came hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had personally authorized the US government request for a search