Beijing pets benefit from acupuncture

‘TREAT THEM GENTLY’: Many animals recover from conditions that seemed impossible to treat, pet owners said, although the furry patients might be scared at first

AFP, BEIJING





Strapped in tight, the prone poodle nervously eyes the vet, who gently sticks fine needles into its back and paws, summoning the ancient art of acupuncture to treat the pet’s aches and pains.

Duniu is just one of a growing number of animals being signed up for traditional medicine in China — care their masters have said is less invasive and comes with fewer side effects than conventional treatments.

In one Beijing practice, pets of all shapes and sizes come for treatments.

A dog receives acupuncture and physiotherapy at an animal clinic in Beijing. Photo: AFP

“The advantage of traditional Chinese medicine is that there is no surgery,” 38-year-old Zhai Chunyu said, accompanied by Duniu, his poodle. “The animal’s suffering is reduced.”

At just three years old, Duniu suffers from Legg-Calve-Perthes disease, which affects the thigh bone and can lead to painful osteoarthritis.

“He was in so much pain that he could no longer put his paw on the ground” and “had no appetite,” said Zhai, who works in finance.

“A doctor advised me to have the head of the femur removed, but I didn’t want to because I have another poodle who has been there and he suffered a lot from the operation and the after-effects,” Zhai said.

A friend advised him to try acupuncture.

“After five to six sessions, we saw the results. Duniu manages to walk and even run a little now,” Zhai said.

Animal acupuncture is centuries old in China, said veterinarian Li Wen, who founded his practice in 2016.

“Traditional Chinese medicine is not intended to replace conventional medicine” because “both have their strengths” and are complementary, he said.

Before starting the treatment, the vet first checks the animal’s body, examines its eyesight and the color of its tongue, takes its pulse and asks its owner questions.

He then plants his needles at acupuncture points specific to dogs and cats.

“Out of the 10 animals that I receive on average every day, there are always one or two who rebel,” Li said. “You have to communicate with them, treat them gently, reassure them that you’re not here to hurt them.”

Recordings of soft bamboo flute music and the chirping of birds are played at the clinic to help the animals relax.

Li mainly deals with cases of paralysis, limb weakness, epilepsy, pain and urinary retention.

However, acupuncture can also be used for ailments when no other treatment is available.

That was the case with Xiaomei, a 12-year-old male Labrador suffering from nerve compression in his lower back.

“Last September, after swimming, he was unable to get back on his feet. A veterinarian then told us that it was impossible to treat and that he would become paralyzed,” his owner, Ma Li, said.

“Thanks to acupuncture, he still has difficulties, but can walk normally and even run.”

“The first time, he was scared,” said Yang Lihua, a 65-year-old retiree accompanied by her Pekingese Niannian, who has a herniated disc.

“Now he loves it! After the session, he is so relaxed that he sleeps in the car on the way home,” Yang said.

The acupuncture market for animals remains limited for the moment, Li said, adding that “since 2016, it has been gaining popularity.”

“As education levels, living conditions improve and incomes rise, more and more people are realizing the benefits of this medicine,” Li said.

Ma’s Labrador jumps into the back seat of his owner’s car after his session, looking content.

“Doesn’t he look happy?” she exclaimed.